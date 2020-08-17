Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

ZTE unveils Axon 30 Ultra smartphone with triple 64MP cameras

Thursday 15 April 2021 | 15:15 CET | News
ZTE has launched its new flagship smartphone, the Axon 30 Ultra, in China. Boasting three 64-megapixel cameras plus a periscope zoom lens, the new 5G phone will be available in other countries from May.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Qualcomm / ZTE
Countries: China / World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

ZTE to start orders for Axon 20 5G in yellow

Published 04 Jan 2021 16:46 CET | World
ZTE said it will start accepting pre-orders for the new ZTE Axon 20 5G Sunrise Yellow variant from 7 January. The new colour ...

ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone available worldwide from 21 December
Published 03 Dec 2020 17:46 CET | World
ZTE has announced the global launch of the new Axon 20 5G smartphone, available worldwide in selected countries from 21 December....

ZTE to launch 5G smartphone with under-display camera on 1 September
Published 17 Aug 2020 11:21 CET | China
ZTE will launch in China what it calls the world's first mass-produced 5G smartphone featuring under-display camera. Named ZTE ...





Related Info

ZTE to start orders for Axon 20 5G in yellow
4 Jan | World | News
ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone available worldwide from 21 December
3 Dec 2020 | World | News
ZTE to launch 5G smartphone with under-display camera on 1 September
17 Aug 2020 | China | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Apr CTA Tech Week
20 Apr Grameenphone Q1 2021
20 Apr Netflix Q1 2021
20 Apr Iridium Communications Q1 2021
20 Apr Atos Q1 2021
20 Apr Apple 'Spring Loaded' event
21 Apr Netgear Q1 2021
21 Apr Elisa Q1 2021
21 Apr HKBN H1 results
21 Apr Crown Castle Q1 2021
21 Apr Orange Belgium Q1 2021
21 Apr Verizon Q1 2021
21 Apr Rogers Communications Q1 2021
21 Apr Comcast Q1 2021
21 Apr Ericsson Q1 2021
21 Apr Vivendi Q1 2021
21 Apr Proximus AGM
22 Apr Tele2 Q1 2021
22 Apr AT&T Q1 2021
22 Apr Orange Q1 2021
22 Apr VeriSign Q1 2021
22 Apr Intel Q1 2021
22 Apr Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Q1
22 Apr Snap Q1 2021
22 Apr FCC meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now