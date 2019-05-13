Zurich court rejects Salt injunction bid against Sunrise-UPC merger, calls hearing

Swiss operator Sunrise said that the Commercial Court of the Canton of Zurich has rejected an injunction application filed by Salt. Salt sought the injunction to restrain Freenet, the largest shareholder of Sunrise, the board and executive members of the company, from tendering their shares to UPC Switzerland. The Commercial Court has summoned Sunrise and Salt for an oral hearing over Salt's application on 14 September.
Salt earlier accused Sunrise before the US district court in Colorado of infringing contractual rights established as part of their Swiss Open Fibre joint venture. It has received authorisation from the US court to subpoena Liberty Global, chairman John Malone and CEO Mike Fries over the proposed takeover of Sunrise.
