Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Zurich court rejects Salt injunction bid against Sunrise-UPC merger, calls hearing

Friday 11 September 2020 | 10:34 CET | News

Swiss operator Sunrise said that the Commercial Court of the Canton of Zurich has rejected an injunction application filed by Salt. Salt sought the injunction to restrain Freenet, the largest shareholder of Sunrise, the board and executive members of the company, from tendering their shares to UPC Switzerland. The Commercial Court has summoned Sunrise and Salt for an oral hearing over Salt's application on 14 September.

Salt earlier accused Sunrise before the US district court in Colorado of infringing contractual rights established as part of their Swiss Open Fibre joint venture. It has received authorisation from the US court to subpoena Liberty Global, chairman John Malone and CEO Mike Fries over the proposed takeover of Sunrise.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Freenet / Liberty Global / Salt / Sunrise / UPC Switzerland
Countries: Switzerland
::: add a comment

Comments

As always, telecompaper is really a different platform where we can easily find article, news on different matters. We at Traversetelecom deals in VoIP/telecom business solution services, and always take care of the article associated with telecompaper.
Nancy Arora @ 11/9/2020 - 20:11


Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Salt receives court approval to subpoena Liberty Global over merger with Sunrise

Published 02 Sep 2020 08:56 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Salt said that it has received authorization from a US court to subpoena Liberty Global, Chairman John Malone and ...

Salt files lawsuit against Sunrise in Colorado over merger with Liberty Global

Published 31 Aug 2020 10:04 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Salt has filed a legal proceeding against Sunrise before the US District court in Colorado, the Financial Times ...

Salt mulls legal action against Sunrise over merger with UPC

Published 28 Aug 2020 10:08 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Salt said it is considering legal action against Sunrise for infringing contractual rights established as part of ...

Salt, Sunrise to start joint venture to roll out fibre broadband in Switzerland

Published 19 May 2020 09:28 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operators Salt and Sunrise announced plans to partner on rolling out fibre broadband services. They will set up a joint ...

Swiss Fibre Net plans to supply 2 mln homes with fibre, with Sunrise and Salt
Published 27 May 2019 15:50 CET | Switzerland
Swiss Fibre Net (SFN), a joint venture of local energy providers in Switzerland, said it plans to provide over 2 million ...

Sunrise threatens lawsuits against 5G moratoria
Published 13 May 2019 10:13 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Sunrise is considering lawsuits against possible 5G moratoria by cantons, the company's spokesman Rolf Ziebold ...





Related Info

Salt receives court approval to subpoena Liberty Global over merger with Sunrise
2 Sep | Switzerland | News
Salt files lawsuit against Sunrise in Colorado over merger with Liberty Global
31 Aug | Switzerland | News
Salt mulls legal action against Sunrise over merger with UPC
28 Aug | Switzerland | News
Salt, Sunrise to start joint venture to roll out fibre broadband in Switzerland
19 May | Switzerland | News
Swiss Fibre Net plans to supply 2 mln homes with fibre, with Sunrise and Salt
27 May 2019 | Switzerland | News
Sunrise threatens lawsuits against 5G moratoria
13 May 2019 | Switzerland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

10 Sep Huawei Developer Conference 2020
14 Sep Digital week - ICT Spring
14 Sep FCC Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks
15 Sep Bango H1
15 Sep MVNOs World Congress
15 Sep Apple product launch event
17 Sep Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q1
17 Sep WANdisco H1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now