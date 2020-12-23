Edition: International
Research Report

Belang 5G in Nederland - Perspectief Consumenten

Report, published: December 2020

Dit rapport onderzoekt de bekendheid met 5G en andere aspecten rondom de recente introductie van 5G in Nederland. Naast bekendheid wordt gekeken naar de verwachte business case, de mogelijke toepassingen alsmede vragen over straling en gebruik.

Het onderzoek werd gedaan in het kader van Telecompaper’s 5G congres op 26 november 2020 en is uitgevoerd door Telecompaper. In November 2020 ondervroeg Telecompaper 1.500 Nederlandse consumenten (16-80 jaar) over hun bekendheid met 5G en hun mening over dit nieuwe netwerk. Antwoorden zijn gestraficieerd naar leeftijd, geslacht en opleiding volgens CBS-cijfers. 

Het onderzoek is bedoeld voor iedereen die, met de recente introductie van 5G, geïnteresseerd is in de mening van Nederlanders over deze mobiele technologie. Na registratie is dit rapport gratis te downloaden.

Specifications

Research Type Survey
Published 23 Dec 2020
Pages 27
File Type PDF
Size 1337kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Mobile
Topics Wireless, Research

Authors of this report

Erik Compter Managing editor / Research analyst

Expertise: FTTH, Smart home, Business
Marion ter Welle Research analyst

Expertise: Mobile payments, MVNO, IoT, Mobile; Consumer

