Company Profile

BT Benelux

Company Profile, published: January 2021
This company profile analyses BT Benelux, a provider of managed services and solutions for multi-site organizations in the Benelux. The report contains information on BT Benelux' current position and strategy. It discusses the company's latest financial figures and gives an overview of its current network. The report provides details of the product portfolio of BT Benelux. It looks at the market in which BT Benelux operates as well as its competitors. Furthermore the profile reports on BT Benelux' marketing activities, including its customer strategy. Lastly the profile contains Telecompaper's SWOT analysis of BT Benelux.

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 14 Jan 2021
Pages 10
File Type PDF
Size 391kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Fixed, Internet, IT
Topics Company, Services, Market, Product
Companies BT Netherlands

Authors of this report

Robbert de Blok Researcher / Database specialist

Expertise: Mobile sales channels, Promotions, Virtual reality

