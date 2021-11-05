Edition: International
Research Report

Dutch CX Video Services 2021Q3

Report, published: November 2021
This report provides Insights into brand awareness, use and customer experience of video services, with a focus on Netflix, Videoland, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Film1.

The following topics are covered:

  • Awareness of video services. Which services do Dutch consumers know, spontaneously and assisted?
  • Why do consumers subscribe to video services, and why not?
  • How much are consumers spending each month on video subscriptions and pay-per-view? 
  • To what extent are users willing to take more subscriptions, share subscriptions or look for illegal alternatives? What alternative subscription options have potential?
  • How often are video services used and do users prefer movies or series?
  • How do Netflix, Videoland, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Film1 differ in use and perceived quality by video users?
  • How do users search for something to watch? How do they experience this process?

This report provides useful insights for any marketer, product manager, analyst or researcher working in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications sector (TMT).

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 05 Nov 2021
Pages 29
File Type PDF
Size 1992kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Broadcast, Internet
Topics Market research / news, Television, Broadcast
Companies Amazon, Apple, Eurosport, KPN, Lebara, Netflix, NLziet, NPO, RTL, Videoland, Vimeo, YouTube, Ziggo

Authors of this report

Bart Kooning Market Research

Expertise: Dutch TMT, Consumer Insights, Apps, Mobile

