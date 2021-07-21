Dutch Household Connected 2021 Q1

Dutch Household Connected provides insight into the Dutch household with an internet and bundle subscription. It shows which providers and services are used, demographic characteristics, why people have chosen a particular service, etc.
The report offers providers of digital services insight into various target groups. Almost all Dutch households have a subscription with an internet provider. In addition to internet access, these households often also purchase other services from the same provider. This report seeks to answer the core questions facing the consumer fixed-line broadband market in the Netherlands.
The topics above are split for the following insights:
The Connected Household report is published every quarter, comparing the current state of affairs with the situation a year earlier.
