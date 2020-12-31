Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2020-Q3

This report covers the virtual operator market in the Netherlands (MVNOs and second brands of MNOs) as of the third quarter of 2020. It has an operational focus, commenting on subscriber numbers and mobile service revenues, market shares, marketing spending and related developments, rather than a financial focus. This research document also provides access to company profiles of the top active players (with more than 50 thousands mobile Sims), upon request other profiles can be provided. The analysis is based on Telecompaper's continuous research into the development of the Dutch mobile virtual network operators market. The focus is on all types of virtual operators, as well as service providers and MVNEs.
This report covers the virtual operator market in the Netherlands (MVNOs and second brands of MNOs) as of the first quarter...
Expertise: MVNO, Mobile; Consumer and Business
Over the years we have built up multiple unique sources of information we can use.
We understand your specific business needs and can provide you with customized information.
As a company we operate independently and objectively.
By our unique focus on the telecommunications industry, we have become specialists in this particular field.
Using our multiple data sources we are able to quickly provide you with te requested information.
Our experienced researchers and editors are trained to work fast and accurately.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2021 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions