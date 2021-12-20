Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
Research Report

Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2021-Q3

Report, published: December 2021
Add to cart
€ 3,950
This report covers the virtual operator market in the Netherlands (MVNOs and second brands of MNOs) as of the third quarter of 2021. It has an operational focus, commenting on subscriber numbers and mobile service revenues, market shares, marketing spending and related developments. This research document also provides access to company profiles of  the top active players (with more than 50 thousands mobile Sims), upon request other profiles can be provided. The analysis is based on Telecompaper's continuous research into the development of the Dutch mobile virtual network operators market. The focus is on all types of virtual operators, as well as service providers and MVNEs.

Table of Contents:

Introductory remarks
Main findings 
The Dutch Mobile Virtual Market 
Overview number of players, share in total mobile market, total VO market in Sims and revenues
Overview per network, MVNE
Exits, entries since 2019Q3
Subscribers per MVNO / Second Brands per network, pre/postpaid, segment, main players, MVNE
Brand subs and revenues split per main players
Segment overview / Overview per segment of active providers
No-frills
Ethnic
Business
Retail
Fixed
Community
Forecast and Trends
Forecast Sims
Trends
Appendix

Look Inside

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 20 Dec 2021
Pages 59
File Type PDF
Size 4166kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Mobile
Topics Market research / news, Marketing / branding, Voice services, Data services, GPRS, GSM, Messaging, 3G, Internet Access, Wholesale, Consumer, Enterprise, HSPA
Companies *bliep, 50+ Mobiel, 88 Mobile, AH Mobiel, Aldi Talk, Aspider NGI, BEN, Budget Mobiel, Caiway, Dekatel Telecom, Delta Mobiel, Emobiel, Expat Mobile, Galaxy Business Networks, Hema Mobiel, Hollandsnieuwe, Jumbo Mobiel, KPN, Kruidvat Mobiel, Lebara, Lycamobile, Ortel Mobile, PrioCom, Private Mobility, Public Mobility, Simpel, Simyo, Solcon Mobiel, Sollie, SpeakUp, Tata Communications, Tele2 Nederland, Telesur, T-Mobile Nederland, TrendCall, Truphone, Vectone Mobile, Voiceworks, Yes Telecom, Youfone

Add to cart
€ 3,950

Related Products

Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2021-Q1

9 Jul | Netherlands | Report

This report covers the virtual operator market in the Netherlands (MVNOs and second brands of MNOs) as of the first quarter...


Authors of this report

Alejandra van de Roer Research analyst

Expertise: MVNO, Mobile; Consumer and Business
Marion ter Welle Research analyst

Expertise: Mobile payments, MVNO, IoT, Mobile; Consumer

Why our clients chose Telecompaper

1. Unique Sources

Over the years we have built up multiple unique sources of information we can use.

2. Customized

We understand your specific business needs and can provide you with customized information.

3. Independent

As a company we operate independently and objectively.

4. Specialized

By our unique focus on the telecommunications industry, we have become specialists in this particular field.

5. Quick results

Using our multiple data sources we are able to quickly provide you with te requested information.

6. Accurate

Our experienced researchers and editors are trained to work fast and accurately.

More information about our research? Call us +31 30 634 96 00 or send an email