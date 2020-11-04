Edition: International
Company Profile

Helden van Nu

Company Profile, published: November 2020
This company profile analyses Helden van Nu, focusing on the company's operations in the Netherlands. The report contains information on its current position and strategy. It gives an overview of its current network. It looks at the market in which Helden van Nu operates as well as its competitors. Furthermore the profile reports on its marketing activities, including its customer strategy. Lastly the profile contains Telecompaper's SWOT analysis of Helden van Nu.

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 04 Nov 2020
Pages 8
File Type PDF
Size 324kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Fixed, Internet
Topics Market research / news, Marketing / branding, Management / Staff, Regulations, Network Access, VoIP -- PBX / IP telephony / Unified communication, Pricing, Security, Storage, Payment / Banking / Ticketing, Corporate, Sales, Internet Access, Product

Authors of this report

Wiebe Hotte Researcher

Expertise: IoT, Fixed; Consumer and Business

