Impact 5G in Nederland – Perspectief consumenten

Dit rapport onderzoekt de bekendheid met 5G en andere aspecten rondom de aanstaande introductie van 5G in Nederland. Naast bekendheid wordt gekeken naar de verwachte business case, de mogelijke toepassingen alsmede vragen over straling en privacy.
Het onderzoek werd gedaan in het kader van Telecompaper’s 5G congres op 28 november 2019 en is uitgevoerd door Telecompaper. In November 2019 ondervroeg Telecompaper 1.000 Nederlandse consumenten (16-80 jaar) over hun bekendheid met 5G en hun mening over dit nieuwe netwerk. Antwoorden zijn gestraficieerd naar leeftijd, geslacht en opleiding volgens CBS-cijfers.
Het onderzoek is bedoeld voor iedereen die, aan de vooravond van de introductie van 5G, geïnteresseerd is in de mening van Nederlanders over deze mobiele technologie. Na registratie is dit rapport gratis te downloaden.
