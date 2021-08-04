Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
Company Profile

NTT/Transatel

Company Profile, published: August 2021
Add to cart
€ 395
NTT is a Japan-based provider of global technology services, and this profile focuses on its operations in Belgium, as well as its subsidiary Transatel, active as IoT MVNO and MVNE. The profile contains information on NTT’s current position and strategy. It discusses the company's latest financial figures and gives an overview of its current infrastructure. The report provides details its product portfolio, looks at the market in which NTT/Transatel operates and its competitors, and reports on NTT/Transatel’s marketing activities and customer strategy. Lastly, the profile contains Telecompaper's SWOT analysis of NTT, with a focus on Belgium.

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 04 Aug 2021
Pages 17
File Type PDF
Size 1215kb
Geographic Scope    Belgium
Editions IT, Mobile
Topics Corporate strategy, Officers & directors, Applications / Software / IT, Voice services, Data services, VoIP -- PBX / IP telephony / Unified communication, Storage, Hosting / Housing / Data centre / Cloud computing, Enterprise
Companies NTT, Transatel

Add to cart
€ 395

Related Products

Destiny

6 Jul | Belgium | Company profile

Destiny is a Belgian provider of cloud services to enterprises. The profile contains information on Destiny's current...


Authors of this report

Marion ter Welle Research analyst

Expertise: Mobile payments, MVNO, IoT, Mobile; Consumer

Why our clients chose Telecompaper

1. Unique Sources

Over the years we have built up multiple unique sources of information we can use.

2. Customized

We understand your specific business needs and can provide you with customized information.

3. Independent

As a company we operate independently and objectively.

4. Specialized

By our unique focus on the telecommunications industry, we have become specialists in this particular field.

5. Quick results

Using our multiple data sources we are able to quickly provide you with te requested information.

6. Accurate

Our experienced researchers and editors are trained to work fast and accurately.

More information about our research? Call us +31 30 634 96 00 or send an email