Triple Play Insights 2020 Q3

The Triple Play Insights report recognizes the importance of triple and dual (broadband + TV) play plans in the market. The current position of each provider in the triple play market is clearly presented, as well as how the market positions have changed over time.
With the insights in this report, a provider can easily identify opportunities in the market, such as how to target the competition, which customers are most open to a move, and how to improve services in order to retain customers. Most graphs in the report are split by provider, so customers of Ziggo, KPN, Telfort, Online.nl, T-Mobile, Tele2, Delta and Caiway can be compared.
Questions that are answered in the report are for instance:What are the characteristics of the triple play customer?Why and how are triple play packages bought?For what activities are TV connections used?Would triple play customers consider changing their subscriptions in the near future?
Expertise: FTTH, Smart home, Business
Expertise: Consumer Insights, OTT
Over the years we have built up multiple unique sources of information we can use.
We understand your specific business needs and can provide you with customized information.
As a company we operate independently and objectively.
By our unique focus on the telecommunications industry, we have become specialists in this particular field.
Using our multiple data sources we are able to quickly provide you with te requested information.
Our experienced researchers and editors are trained to work fast and accurately.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
