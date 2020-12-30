Edition: International
Research Report

Triple Play Insights 2020 Q3

Report, published: December 2020
The Triple Play Insights report recognizes the importance of triple and dual (broadband + TV) play plans in the market. The current position of each provider in the triple play market is clearly presented, as well as how the market positions have changed over time. 

With the insights in this report, a provider can easily identify opportunities in the market, such as how to target the competition, which customers are most open to a move, and how to improve services in order to retain customers. Most graphs in the report are split by provider, so customers of Ziggo, KPN, Telfort, Online.nl, T-Mobile, Tele2, Delta and Caiway can be compared. 

Questions that are answered in the report are for instance:
What are the characteristics of the triple play customer?
Why and how are triple play packages bought?
For what activities are TV connections used?
Would triple play customers consider changing their subscriptions in the near future?

Look Inside

Specifications

Research Type Survey
Published 30 Dec 2020
Pages 57
File Type PDF
Size 2572kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Broadcast, Fixed, Internet
Topics Market research / news, Wireline, Broadcast, Consumer, Satellite
Companies Caiway, Delta, KPN, Online.nl, Tele2, Telfort, T-Mobile, Ziggo

Authors of this report

Erik Compter Managing editor / Research analyst

Expertise: FTTH, Smart home, Business
Sanne de Bruyckere Market researcher

Expertise: Consumer Insights, OTT

