Company Profile

Tweak

Company Profile, published: November 2020
This company profile analyses Tweak, an ISP active on selected fibre networks with 1 Gbps broadband, and nationwide with lower speeds via fibre. The report contains information on Tweak's current position and strategy. Tweak uses the FTTH networks of KPN in selected cities plus fibre networks operated by E-Fiber, Re-Net and local initiatives to provide broadband and telephony services to consumers and SMEs. For TV services, Tweak partners with Dutch TV operator Canal Digitaal.

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 25 Nov 2020
Pages 8
File Type PDF
Size 393kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Broadcast, Fixed, Internet
Topics Data services, Television, VoIP -- PBX / IP telephony / Unified communication, Fibre, Company, Market
Companies Tweak

Authors of this report

Kamiel Albrecht Research analyst

Expertise: Fixed; Consumer and Business

