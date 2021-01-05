Edition: International
Research Report

Video behaviour of Dutch consumers 2020 Q3

Report, published: January 2021
The report focuses on eleven main topics:

  1. Device penetration & connectivity
  2. Premium TV channels
  3. SVOD penetration
  4. AVOD penetration
  5. TVOD popularity
  6. Purchase
  7. Viewing behaviour
  8. Cord cutting
  9. Non-traditional viewing
  10. Apps
  11. TCO and subscription fees

The report answers questions such as:

  • How can I best target youngsters with video-related content? 
  • How many people have TVs that are connected to the internet? 
  • How many minutes do older people watch live television each day? 
  • How do Videoland subscribers differ from those who subscribe to Netflix (age, broadcast provider, type of household and income)? 
  • How many people are interested in a Fox Sports subscription?

In the report the following premium channels and OTT video services are included: Netflix, Disney+, Film1, Apple TV+, Ziggo Sport Totaal, FOX Sports, NLziet, Videoland, Amazon Prime, Ziggo Movies & Series ((X)L), Eurosport Player, Cinetree, Pathé Thuis, iTune, Google Play Store, Moviemaxx, Mubi, RTL XL, NPO Plus and KIJK.

Specifications

Research Type Survey
Published 05 Jan 2021
Pages 81
File Type PDF
Size 4003kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Broadcast, Internet
Topics Market research / news, Television, Broadcast
Companies Amazon, Apple, Eurosport, KPN, Lebara, Netflix, NLziet, NPO, RTL, Videoland, Vimeo, YouTube, Ziggo

Authors of this report

Sanne de Bruyckere Market researcher

Expertise: Consumer Insights, OTT

