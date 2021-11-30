Video behaviour of Dutch consumers 2021 Q3

This report looks at consumer video services and how they are used. The report shows market penetration of all major video services, including breakdowns by age, type of household, TV provider and income. The following types of video services are covered:
In addition to market shares, the report offers detailed insights into consumer behaviour and market trends, such as:
The information in this report is based on quarterly research by the Telecompaper Consumer Insights Panel, giving a unique market perspective of developing market trends over time. Any marketer, product manager, analyst or researcher will find these insights essential in understanding the latest developments in the video market.The following premium channels and OTT video services are covered: Netflix, Disney+, Film1, Apple TV+, Ziggo Sport Totaal, ESPN, NLziet, Videoland, Amazon Prime Video, Ziggo Movies & Series ((X)L), Discovery+, Eurosport Player, Cinetree, Pathé Thuis, iTunes, Rakuten TV, Google Play Store, Youtube, Mubi, RTL XL, NPO Plus and KIJK.
This report looks at consumer video services, market shares and how these services are used
Expertise: Dutch TMT, Consumer Insights, Apps, Mobile
Over the years we have built up multiple unique sources of information we can use.
We understand your specific business needs and can provide you with customized information.
As a company we operate independently and objectively.
By our unique focus on the telecommunications industry, we have become specialists in this particular field.
Using our multiple data sources we are able to quickly provide you with te requested information.
Our experienced researchers and editors are trained to work fast and accurately.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2021 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions