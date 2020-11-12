Edition: International
Company Profile

Vodafone NL Business

Company Profile, published: November 2020
This company profile analyses Vodafone's business operations in the Netherlands, which continue to operate separately from Ziggo under the Vodafone brand. The report contains information on Vodafone's current position and strategy. It discusses the company's latest financial figures and gives an overview of its current network. The report provides details of the business fixed and mobile product portfolio of Vodafone. It looks at the market in which Vodafone operates as well as its competitors. Furthermore the profile reports on Vodafone's marketing activities, including its customer strategy. Lastly the profile contains Telecompaper's SWOT analysis of Vodafone Netherlands.

Look Inside

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 12 Nov 2020
Pages 16
File Type PDF
Size 464kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Fixed, Mobile
Topics Promotions, Voice services, Data services, Network Access, VoIP -- PBX / IP telephony / Unified communication, Pricing, GSM, Messaging, 3G, Hosting / Housing / Data centre / Cloud computing, Company, Internet Access, Enterprise, HSPA, LTE, Research
Companies Vodafone Business

Authors of this report

Alejandra van de Roer Research analyst

Expertise: MVNO, Mobile; Consumer and Business

