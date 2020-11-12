Edition: International
Company Profile

Vodafone NL Consumer

Company Profile, published: November 2020
This company profile analyses Vodafone Consumer's activities in the Netherlands. The newly formed VodafoneZiggo JV is discussed but as the propositions are still marketed separately to consumers, this profile focuses on the Vodafone offerings. The report contains information on Vodafone Netherlands' current position and strategy. It discusses the company's latest financial figures and gives an overview of its current network. The report provides details of the product portfolio of Vodafone Consumer. It looks at the market in which Vodafone operates as well as its competitors. Furthermore the profile reports on Vodafone Consumer' marketing activities, including its customer strategy. Lastly the profile contains Telecompaper's SWOT analysis of Vodafone Consumer NL

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 12 Nov 2020
Pages 9
File Type PDF
Size 505kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Mobile
Topics Legislation / Litigation / Taxation, Market research / news, Promotions, Standardisation, Launch, Regulations, Government telecommunications licensing, Technology development, Voice services, Data services, Television, GPRS, xDSL, Portals, Pricing, GSM, Messaging, 3G, Company, Internet Access, Consumer, HSPA, Research, Location Based Services, Information Services / Directories, Advertising services
Companies Vodafone Group, Vodafone Nederland, VodafoneZiggo

Authors of this report

Marion ter Welle Research analyst

Expertise: Mobile payments, MVNO, IoT, Mobile; Consumer

