Working From Home 2021 Q1

Our first edition of the report 'Working From Home in the Netherlands' is out! Do you want to know everything about work from home in the Netherlands?
This and many more topics are discussed in this brand new report, which gives a detailed account of the current WFH situation and sketches the most important trends for the future.It is a must-read for anyone trying to understand the current WFH phenomenon and how it impacts both employees and employers and is crucial for those who want to be prepared for what is to come after the COVID-19 crisis.
Telecoms operators will be interested because the report details the needs for connectivity. Employers across many sectors will need to know about the conditions of WFH and how they can be optimised in terms of equipment, furniture, compensations and more. Many important market players are discussed, including Microsoft Teams, Skype, Zoom, KPN, VodafoneZiggo, T-Mobile, Google Drive, OneDrive, Google Docs, Dropbox, Citrix and Cisco.More insights?The report will be published quarterly, with updated survey results from the TP Insights consumer panel. We always strive to make our reports as complete as possible. However, if you feel like certain information is missing, please contact us! We have a thorough data set on our survey participants and are always happy to help and provide additional information.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
