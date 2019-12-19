Edition: International
Wireless

1&1 Drillisch receives new national roaming offer from Telefonica

Monday 8 February 2021 | 09:27 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Germany's 1&1 Drillisch said Telefonica improved its offer for national roaming. The parties are negotiating a national roaming agreement and prices to support 1&1 Drillisch's roll-out of its own 5G network. The new offer would also give the company a rebate on the existing MBA MVNO contract going back to July 2020. 1&1 Drillisch has until 19 February to accept the offer.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 1&1 Drillisch / E-Plus / Telefonica Germany
Countries: Germany
