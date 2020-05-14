Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

2Africa cable project adds extension to Arabian Gulf, India and Pakistan

Tuesday 28 September 2021 | 11:13 CET | News
The consortium building the 2Africa subsea cable system announced the addition of a new segment, the 2Africa Pearls branch, extending to the Arabian Gulf, Indi, and Pakistan. This extension will bring the total length of the 2Africa cable system to over 45,000 kilometres, making it the longest subsea cable system ever deployed. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Alcatel / China Mobile International / MTN / Orange / STC / Telecom Egypt / Vodafone / WIOCC
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

2Africa consortium adds 4 branches to subsea cable system
Published 16 Aug 2021 11:13 CET | Africa
The 2Africa consortium of China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, STC, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC ...

Alcatel wins 2Africa subsea cable contract from Orange, Facebook, MTN, China Mobile
Published 14 May 2020 11:28 CET | Africa
China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, STC, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC announced that they will ...





Related Info

2Africa consortium adds 4 branches to subsea cable system
16 Aug | Africa | News
Alcatel wins 2Africa subsea cable contract from Orange, Facebook, MTN, China Mobile
14 May 2020 | Africa | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 Sep MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress
28 Sep IOT Things
28 Sep MWC Africa
29 Sep Vodafone digital services investors day
29 Sep Submarine Networks World 2021
29 Sep International Wireless Communications Expo
29 Sep Blockchain Expo North America 2021
30 Sep WANdisco H1 2021
30 Sep NTT IR Day
30 Sep Foxtel strategy day
05 Oct VMworld 2021
05 Oct Digital Refining & Petrochemicals Summit 2021
06 Oct Marvell Technology investors day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now