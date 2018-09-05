Edition: International
Wireless

5G could boost UK economy by GBP 158 billion by 2030 - study

Monday 29 June 2020 | 11:17 CET | News

Upgrading the UK's mobile infrastructure to 5G could be worth up to GBP 158 billion to the economy over the next 10 years, according to a new report from WPI Economics for Vodafone UK.

The report shows that 5G would provide a vital financial boost to the UK economy as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, and transform how the public access vital services. Investment in 5G infrastructure could create new jobs and business opportunities, as well as improving public services provision across the UK. In the five years to 2025, cumulative benefits to UK output will be more than GBP 38 billion, and more than GBP 120 billion for the five years to 2020, giving the UK economy a total boost of GBP 158 billion over the 10-year period. 

The report comes one year after Vodafone launched its 5G network. It calls for the government to help unlock the full potential of 5G by creating the right environment to make the UK a world leader. This includes putting digital at the centre of the government's economy recovery plan, and creating the right policy, procurement and investment conditions to support faster roll-out. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Vodafone / Vodafone UK
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

