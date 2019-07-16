Airtel, Verizon partner to bring BlueJeans videoconferencing to India

Bharti Airtel and Verizon announced a strategic alliance to bring videoconferencing products to businesses in India. As part of this partnership, Airtel will offer enterprise-grade products under the brand name Airtel BlueJeans to customers in India, based onVerizon’s videoconferencing platform BlueJeans.
BlueJeans helps people communicate and collaborate across mobile, desktop, browser and conference rooms and has a long-standing history of providing simple, reliable and trusted products, while meeting the stringent security needs of banks, healthcare providers and other organisations. The offering includes a cloud point of presence in India, enabling low latency and improved quality of service for India-based customers. The technology will be fully integrated with Airtel’s network, including its data centres. Airtel BlueJeans will offer an integrated audio platform, giving its customers convenient dial-in options to join the meetings.
BlueJeans’ enterprise-level security features include meeting lock, secure transmission and storage, randomised meeting IDs, participant passcodes, fraud detection, and a variety of authentication options. The platform uses open, proven standards for security as well as the WebRTC and HTML5 standards for browser-based access, enabling users to participate in meetings and events without requiring software downloads, a key requirement in some secure environments.
The agreement initially covers BlueJeans Meetings, BlueJeans Events, BlueJeans Rooms and the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions