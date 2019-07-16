Edition: International
Broadband

Airtel, Verizon partner to bring BlueJeans videoconferencing to India

Tuesday 14 July 2020 | 13:34 CET | News

Bharti Airtel and Verizon announced a strategic alliance to bring videoconferencing products to businesses in India. As part of this partnership, Airtel will offer enterprise-grade products under the brand name Airtel BlueJeans to customers in India, based onVerizon’s videoconferencing platform BlueJeans. 

BlueJeans helps people communicate and collaborate across mobile, desktop, browser and conference rooms and has a long-standing history of providing simple, reliable and trusted products, while meeting the stringent security needs of banks, healthcare providers and other organisations. The offering includes a cloud point of presence in India, enabling low latency and improved quality of service for India-based customers. The technology will be fully integrated with Airtel’s network, including its data centres. Airtel BlueJeans will offer an integrated audio platform, giving its customers convenient dial-in options to join the meetings. 

BlueJeans’ enterprise-level security features include meeting lock, secure transmission and storage, randomised meeting IDs, participant passcodes, fraud detection, and a variety of authentication options. The platform uses open, proven standards for security as well as the WebRTC and HTML5 standards for browser-based access, enabling users to participate in meetings and events without requiring software downloads, a key requirement in some secure environments. 

The agreement initially covers BlueJeans Meetings, BlueJeans Events, BlueJeans Rooms and the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams. 


Categories: Fixed / Internet
Companies: Airtel / Bharti Airtel / Microsoft / Verizon
Countries: India
