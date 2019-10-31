Edition: International
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise partners RingCentral to expand UCaaS business

Tuesday 11 August 2020 | 10:34 CET | News

RingCentral has announced a new partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to expand its cloud communications footprint. ALE will launch unified communications as a service under the name 'Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral', starting in Q1 2021. 

Rainbow is ALE's cloud collaboration platform for businesses. The partnership is expected to help RingCentral expand its footprint in Europe, where ALE is particularly strong in the converged communications and networking market. For ALE, the deal will help it accelerate development of its platform and offer customers a wider range of options.

Under the commercial agreement, both companies will contribute resources towards development and sales and marketing of Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral. RingCentral will pay Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise USD 100 million in cash for exclusive access, a minimum seat commitment, and future commissions.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Alcatel / RingCentral
Countries: World
