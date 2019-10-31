Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise partners RingCentral to expand UCaaS business

RingCentral has announced a new partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to expand its cloud communications footprint. ALE will launch unified communications as a service under the name 'Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral', starting in Q1 2021.
Rainbow is ALE's cloud collaboration platform for businesses. The partnership is expected to help RingCentral expand its footprint in Europe, where ALE is particularly strong in the converged communications and networking market. For ALE, the deal will help it accelerate development of its platform and offer customers a wider range of options.
Under the commercial agreement, both companies will contribute resources towards development and sales and marketing of Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral. RingCentral will pay Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise USD 100 million in cash for exclusive access, a minimum seat commitment, and future commissions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions