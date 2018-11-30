Edition: International
Altice France meets FY targets as EBITDA growth accelerates to 19.6% in Q4

Wednesday 25 March 2020 | 10:24 CET | News
Altice Europe posted fourth-quarter results ahead of market expectations after revenue and EBITDA growth accelerated in its core market of France. The group met its full-year free cash flow objective, as EBITDA from the French operations slightly exceeded 2019 guidance. For 2020, it expects to generate higher revenues and EBITDA, targeting faster residential revenue growth in its key geographies.

Categories: General
Companies: Altice Europe / Altice France / Meo / SFR / Teads
Countries: Europe / France
Related

Altice Portugal Q4 revenues up 3.3% to EUR 526 million
Published 25 Mar 2020 12:23 CET | Portugal
Altice Portugal reported EUR 543.5 million in revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019, up 3.3 percent year-on-year. Adjusted ...

Altice Dominicana EBITDA up 6% in Q4 on fixed customer adds
Published 25 Mar 2020 11:15 CET | Dominican Republic
Altice announced revenues of EUR 141 million for its Altice Dominicana brand in the Dominican Republic in the final quarter of ...

Hot Israel revenue increases by 10% in Q4
Published 25 Mar 2020 10:04 CET | Israel
Israeli operator Hot's revenues increased by 10 percent to EUR 249.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, parent company Altice ...

SFR FTTH signs contract to extend rural fibre coverage in Loiret department
Published 09 Mar 2020 10:07 CET | France
Altice France has announced that its SFR FTTH subsidiary has been selected to roll out and operate a public initiative fibre ...

Altice Portugal to purchase 51% of Blueticket
Published 17 Feb 2020 09:34 CET | Portugal
Altice Portugal has reached an agreement with Arena Atlantico for the purchase of 51 percent of Blueticket, an events ticketing ...

Altice USA aims for faster growth in 2020 after Q4 slowdown in customer numbers
Published 13 Feb 2020 10:34 CET | United States
Altice USA said it aims to accelerate revenue and EBITDA growth at its cable business this year, helped by ongoing upgrades to ...

Altice Europe announces new debt refinancing, simplifies group capital structure

Published 24 Jan 2020 10:46 CET | Europe
Altice is finalising a three-part transaction to refinance part of its debt and achieve a simpler capital structure through the ...

Altice fibre JV to acquire French infrastructure operator Covage for EUR 1 bln
Published 25 Nov 2019 10:13 CET | France
Altice Europe announced that its French fibre venture SFR FTTH has agreed to acquire infrastructure operator Covage for a total ...

Altice France raises FY objectives, as EBITDA growth accelerates to 10% in Q2
Published 01 Aug 2019 11:26 CET | France
Altice Europe raised its FY operating free cash flow guidance and the revenue/EBITDA outlook for its French operations, as it ...

Altice France agrees EUR 3.6 bln equity partnership to roll out FTTH network
Published 30 Nov 2018 10:25 CET | France
Altice France has entered into an exclusivity agreement with a group of investors to sell a 49.99 percent stake in SFR FTTH, a ...





