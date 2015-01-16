Edition: International
Amazon cleared of illegal state aid after Luxembourg appeals EU tax decision

Wednesday 12 May 2021 | 12:52 CET | News
The EU's General Court has overturned a decision by the European Commission ordering Amazon.com to pay EUR 250 million in back taxes to Luxembourg. The Commission failed to prove Amazon benefited from illegal state aid under an advance tax ruling in Luxembourg, the court said.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Amazon / European Commission
Countries: Europe / Luxembourg
