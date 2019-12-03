Amazon doubles profit again in Q3

Revenues for Q3 jumped 37 percent from the year earlier to USD 96.1 billion, including a positive forex effect of USD 691 billion. The operating profit just about doubled to USD 6.2 billion from 3.2 billion while the net profit more than doubled, to USD 6.3 billion also, or USD 12.37 per diluted share, from 2.1 billion and 4.23 per diluted share. The operating cash flow leaped 56 percent to USD 55.3 billion while the free cash flow rose to USD 29.5 billion from 23.5 billion the year before.
At North America, revenues went higher to USD 59.37 billion from 42.64 billion the year earlier, with the operating profit almost doubling to USD 2.25 billion form 1.28 billion. At International operations, revenues advanced to USD 25.17 billion from 18.35 billion while the operating result went to a profit of USD 407 million from a loss of 386 million. At AWS, revenues grew to USD 11.60 billion from 8.99 billion, with the operating profit climbed to USD 3.53 billion from 2.61 billion.
For the fourth quarter, the company sees revenues growing 28-38 percent to USD 112-121 billion and the operating profit going to USD 1.0-4.5 billion. The guidance assumes USD 4.0 billion worth of costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.
