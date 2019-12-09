Edition: International
Amazon enters fitness market with new Halo band and health service

Friday 28 August 2020 | 09:22 CET | News
Amazon has announced its entry into the personal health and wellness market with the launch of the Halo subscription service and app as well as the Halo Band wrist-worn activity tracker. Customers in the US can already request early access to Amazon Halo, with the Amazon Halo Band and 6 months of Halo membership available for a special price of USD 64.99 instead of the standard price of USD 99.99. The membership automatically renews for USD 3.99 per month after the initial 6 months.

The Amazon Halo Band doesn’t have a screen or constant notifications but is designed to capture data such as activity, skin temperature and sleep states (including REM, light and deep sleep) via a small sensor capsule, an accelerometer, a heart rate monitor, two microphones and a temperature sensor. The device is water resistant and the built-in battery can last up to 7 days on a 90-minute charge. Customers can choose from three fabric band colors at purchase, with fabric and silicone sport accessory bands available in 15 additional colours.

The corresponding Halo app is designed to give customers a comprehensive understanding of their health and wellness, including body fat percentage as measured via the smartphone camera and what the company describes as “Tone”, as measured by the microphones on the Halo Band. The uses machine learning to analyse “energy and positivity” in a customer’s voice so they can better understand how they may sound to others, helping improve their communication and relationships, said Amazon. 

The company also responded to possible privacy concerns about the personal data collected by specifying that the Halo service and Band are built with “privacy in mind,” and that body images and speech samples are always analysed locally on the customer’s phone and automatically deleted from any servers after processing.


 


Categories: General
Companies: Amazon
Countries: World
