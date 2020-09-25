Amazon introduces new Fire TV sticks, updates Fire TV interface

The latest-generation Fire TV Stick, priced at USD 39.99, features an enhanced 1.7 GHz quad-core processor that Amazon says makes it 50 percent more powerful than the previous generation. The system delivers streaming in 1080p at 60fps with HDR compatibility while the dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi supports 5 GHz networks. The new stick also features Dolby Atmos for immersive sound with compatible content and speakers, and an Alexa Voice Remote. Finally, the device consumes 50 percent less power than the previous generation.
The new Fire TV Stick Lite is a more affordable version of the traditional stick. It costs USD 29.99 but still delivers full-HD streaming. The stick is also 50 percent more powerful than previous generation Fire TV Sticks, features HDR support and comes with the new Alexa Voice Remote Lite.
The new personalised Fire TV experience means a more intuitive, simple and customised experience, Amazon explained. The Main Menu is at the centre of the screen to make it easier for find content, and users can also now jump straight into their favourite streaming service directly, or scroll over supported apps to quickly look and and begin playback. The new Find experience makes it easier to discover content, with both broad and specific searches based on genre, among other things.
Amazon added that it improved voice controls with Alexa, giving it the power to “go live”, to jump to the Live TV guide, or to go to Find. Fire TV also was expanded to offer personalised experiences for up to six members in a household. Finally, there is a dedicated Alexa Explore destination, which displays popular Alexa features and can help people discover new recipes, view stocks, or other type of content. Users can also see and control connected smart devices in their home and multi-task while viewing a picture-in-picture feed of the Ring security camera.
In addition, the Fire TV Cube can be used for video calling with Alexa. Customers connecting a compatible Logitech webcam will be able to stay in touch with friends and family on their TV.
Alexa video calling will be available later this year, while other services like Zoom will be added over time. The redesigned Fire TV experience will begin rolling out globally later this year, starting with the new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite.
Pre-orders for the Fire TV Stick have begun in Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK and the US. The device will start shipping next week.
For the Fire TV Stick Lite, pre-orders have started in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US. That device will also begin shipping next week.
