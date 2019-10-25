Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Amazon lifts profit in Q4 despite weak international ops, sees mixed Q1

Friday 31 January 2020 | 09:30 CET | News
Amazon said revenues for its fourth quarter advanced to USD 87.4 billion from 72.4 billion the year before, including a negative forex effect of USD 120 million, well in line with expectations. Despite a forecast for a lower profit, the operating profit crept up to USD 3.9 billion from 3.8 billion, and the net profit lifted to USD 3.3 billion or USD 6.47 per diluted share, from 3.0 billion and 6.04 per share.  

CEO Jeff Bezos said more people joined Prime this quarter than ever before, for a total of 150 million paid Prime members around the world. Meanwhile, the number of items delivered in the US within one-day quadrupled compared to the year before. Looking ahead, the company sees higher revenues for the first quarter, up 16-22 percent to USD 69-73 billion, but a mixed picture for the operating profit, at USD 3-4.2 billion, from 4.4 billion the year earlier. 

Revenues for the quarter from North America went higher to USD 53.67 billion from 44.12 billion but the operating profit slipped to USD 1.90 billion from 2.25 billion. Operations were still loss making at International, where revenues went up to 23.81 billion from 20.82 and the operating loss narrowed to USD 617 million from a loss of 642 million. Finally, at AWS, revenues strengthened to USD 9.95 billion from 7.43 billion while the operating profit went higher to 2.59 billion from 2.17 billion.

For the full year, revenues increased 20 percent to USD 280.5 billion, including a negative forex effect of USD 2.6 billion. The operating profit went up to USD 14.5 billion from 12.4 billion while the net profit climbed to USD 11.6 billion or USD 23.01 per share, from 10.1 billion and 20.14 per share. 

Regarding India, the company said it will invest USD 1 billion into helping digitise traders and micro, small and medium-sized business, with the goal of bringing over 10 million of these online by 2025. The company has also pledged to have 10,000 electric vehicles in its Indian delivery fleet by 2025, as part of its commitment to meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early by achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040. The company said it has created over 700,000 direct and indirect jobs in India, with the aim of creating 1 million more by 2025.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: Amazon
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Amazon Web Services brings AWS Outposts to 7 new regions

Published 24 Jan 2020 10:15 CET | World
Amazon Web Services Inc said that its AWS Outposts hybrid cloud service has become available in seven new regions, including ...

Amazon Music grows to 55 mln users worldwide
Published 23 Jan 2020 09:07 CET | World
Amazon Music has reached over 55 million customers globally, the company announced. This puts its just behind Apple Music, which ...

Amazon Web Services powers more real-time statistics for Six Nations
Published 22 Jan 2020 18:23 CET | United Kingdom
Amazon Web Services and the Guinness Six Nations are set to launch five new, real-time rugby statistics for fans for the 2020 ...

Amazon Prime Video arrives on Vodafone Portugal set-top boxes
Published 20 Jan 2020 16:58 CET | Portugal
Amazon Prime Video has arrived on Vodafone Portugal latest generation set-top boxes (VBox 4K and VBoxPro 4K), reports Economia ...

Amazon becomes number 1 brand in European smart home space - study
Published 20 Jan 2020 12:40 CET | World
The smart home market in Europe continued to grow in the third quarter of 2019, reaching almost 23.8 million units, an increase ...

Amazon offer Eurosport Player free for 30 days at start of Bundesliga second half
Published 16 Jan 2020 16:56 CET | Germany
Amazon said new customers can test the Eurosport Player streaming service for 30 days free of charge, Teltarif.de reports. After ...

Amazon, Discovery named likely bidders for Nordic rights to Premier League
Published 16 Jan 2020 13:33 CET | Scandinavia
The English men's football Premier League has invited bids for Nordic broadcasting rights for the 2022/23 season and onwards by ...

Amazon UK opens new corporate office in Manchester
Published 16 Jan 2020 11:47 CET | United Kingdom
Amazon has officially opened its new corporate office in Manchester, UK, creating hundreds of new jobs....

Amazon to make physical products available on Amazon.nl later this year
Published 15 Jan 2020 13:15 CET | Netherlands
Amazon will be making physical product categories available on Amazon.nl later this year. The company's Seller Central is open ...

Amazon sees further fall in profit in Q4 on rising delivery costs
Published 25 Oct 2019 09:03 CET | World
Amazon.com reported a fall in profits for the third quarter and said it expects a further drop in Q4 on the high costs of its ...





Related Info

Amazon Web Services brings AWS Outposts to 7 new regions
24 Jan | World | News
Amazon Music grows to 55 mln users worldwide
23 Jan | World | News
Amazon Web Services powers more real-time statistics for Six Nations
22 Jan | United Kingdom | News
Amazon Prime Video arrives on Vodafone Portugal set-top boxes
20 Jan | Portugal | News
Amazon becomes number 1 brand in European smart home space - study
20 Jan | World | News
Amazon offer Eurosport Player free for 30 days at start of Bundesliga second half
16 Jan | Germany | News
Amazon, Discovery named likely bidders for Nordic rights to Premier League
16 Jan | Scandinavia | News
Amazon UK opens new corporate office in Manchester
16 Jan | United Kingdom | News
Amazon to make physical products available on Amazon.nl later this year
15 Jan | Netherlands | News
Amazon sees further fall in profit in Q4 on rising delivery costs
25 Oct 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

03 Feb Tele2 Q4 2019
03 Feb Alphabet Q4 2019
03 Feb NXP Semiconductors Q4 2019
03 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
03 Feb ON Semiconductor Q4 2019
03 Feb Harmonic Q4 2019
03 Feb DSP Group Q4 2019
04 Feb Amdocs fiscal Q1
04 Feb Sony fiscal Q3
04 Feb Lumentum fiscal Q2
04 Feb Bharti Airtel fiscal Q3
04 Feb Belden Q4 2019
04 Feb Inphi Q3
04 Feb Zayo fiscal Q2
04 Feb Allot Q4 2019
04 Feb 8x8 fiscal Q3
04 Feb Nordic Entertainment Q4 results
04 Feb Poly fiscal Q3
04 Feb Viavi Solutions fiscal Q2
04 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
05 Feb Vodafone fiscal Q3
05 Feb Maxlinear fiscal Q4
05 Feb FireEye Q4 2019
05 Feb Spotify Q4 2019
05 Feb Nuance fiscal Q1
05 Feb Twilio Q4 2019
05 Feb Netgear Q4 2019
05 Feb Adtran Q4 2019
05 Feb Cognizant Q4 2019
05 Feb Zynga Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now