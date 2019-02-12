Edition: International
Amazon revenue growth slows, profit falls in Q3 on higher costs, supply issues

Friday 29 October 2021 | 09:21 CET | News
Amazon reported a slower revenue growth and declining profit figures for the third quarter, in line with expectations. Going ahead, the company said it will likely incur "several billion" dollars' worth of additional costs at its consumer business, to make up for labour supply shortages, increased wage costs, global supply chain issues and increased freight and shipping costs. 

Categories: Internet
Companies: Amazon
Countries: World
