America Movil results rebound in Q3, organic service revenues up 1.5%

America Movil reported an improvement in third-quarter results compared to Q2 trends, as confinement measures began to be lifted in its footprint and commercial activity rebounded in most markets. Revenues rose 4.7 percent year-on-year to MXN 260 billion, and EBITDA increased 10.1 percent to MXN 86.5 billion. At constant exchange rates, service revenues rose 1.5 percent year-on-year, nearly double the growth rate in Q2, as mobile service growth improved to 3.5 percent from 2.3 percent in the previous quarter.
The turnaround was mainly in the prepaid market, where service revenue rose 2.5 percent compared to a 2.0 percent fall in Q2. Prepaid subscribers rose by 1.4 million in the three months, including net additions of 1.2 million in its home market Mexico, and postpaid mobile subscribers were up by 1.8 million, with the majority
coming from Brazil, Austria and Colombia. In total, the group counted 280.72 million mobile lines, up 0.7 percent from a year earlier and 1.2 percent more than in June. The company also added 446,000 new fixed broadband subscribers on a quarterly basis, while the pay-TV segment continued to contract, shedding 243,000 customers in Q3.
The group's operating profit jumped 18.4 percent to MXN 45.1 billion, and net profit rose 45 percent to MXN 18.9 billion, even after an over 80 percent rise in financing costs to MXN 22.4 billion. The company said cash flow covered capital expenditures of MXN 91.0 billion, allowing it to significantly reduce debt. The group spent MXN 47.0 billion reducing net debt and diverted MXN 15 billion to pension obligations.
Total net debt was MXN 726 billion at the end of September, up still from MXN 677 billion at the start of the year on account of the depreciation of the Mexican peso versus the US dollar and the euro. The figure was equal to 1.88 times EBITDA.
