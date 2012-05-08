Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

America Movil results rebound in Q3, organic service revenues up 1.5%

Wednesday 21 October 2020 | 10:06 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

America Movil reported an improvement in third-quarter results compared to Q2 trends, as confinement measures began to be lifted in its footprint and commercial activity rebounded in most markets. Revenues rose 4.7 percent year-on-year to MXN 260 billion, and EBITDA increased 10.1 percent to MXN 86.5 billion. At constant exchange rates, service revenues rose 1.5 percent year-on-year, nearly double the growth rate in Q2, as mobile service growth improved to 3.5 percent from 2.3 percent in the previous quarter. 

The turnaround was mainly in the prepaid market, where service revenue rose 2.5 percent compared to a 2.0 percent fall in Q2. Prepaid subscribers rose by 1.4 million in the three months, including net additions of 1.2 million in its home market Mexico, and postpaid mobile subscribers were up by 1.8 million, with the majority coming from Brazil, Austria and Colombia. In total, the group counted 280.72 million mobile lines, up 0.7 percent from a year earlier and 1.2 percent more than in June. The company also added 446,000 new fixed broadband subscribers on a quarterly basis, while the pay-TV segment continued to contract, shedding 243,000 customers in Q3.

The group's operating profit jumped 18.4 percent to MXN 45.1 billion, and net profit rose 45 percent to MXN 18.9 billion, even after an over 80 percent rise in financing costs to MXN 22.4 billion. The company said cash flow covered capital expenditures of MXN 91.0 billion, allowing it to significantly reduce debt. The group spent MXN 47.0 billion reducing net debt and diverted MXN 15 billion to pension obligations. 

Total net debt was MXN 726 billion at the end of September, up still from MXN 677 billion at the start of the year on account of the depreciation of the Mexican peso versus the US dollar and the euro. The figure was equal to 1.88 times EBITDA. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: America Movil
Countries: Latin America
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Claro Central America sales slip 9% in Q3, prepay subs up 89,000

Published 21 Oct 2020 12:16 CET | Central America
America Movil's combined Central American units, operating under the Claro brand, reported third-quarter revenues down 9.4 ...

Claro Peru narrows sales decline to 4% in Q3, improves ARPU
Published 21 Oct 2020 12:03 CET | Peru
Claro Peru's revenues fell 3.6 percent year on year to PEN 1.26 billion in the third quarter of 2020 due to the ongoing effects ...

Claro Ecuador revenues down 19% in Q3, adds 314,000 prepay subs
Published 21 Oct 2020 11:40 CET | Ecuador
Claro Ecuador (America Movil) reported revenues of USD 262 million in the third quarter of 2020, down 18.5 percent year on year ...

Claro Chile Q3 revenues fall 7% on postpay decline
Published 21 Oct 2020 11:28 CET | Chile
America Movil's Claro Chile unit reported a 6.6 percent year-on-year fall in total revenues to CLP 192.7 billion in the third ...

Claro Argentina Q3 revenues fall another 10% on price hike ban
Published 21 Oct 2020 11:10 CET | Argentina
America Movil said third-quarter revenues adjusted for inflation fell to ARS 27.6 billion in Argentina, down 9.6 percent year on ...

Claro Colombia hits 32 mln mobile customers in Q3, revenues up 3%
Published 21 Oct 2020 11:08 CET | Colombia
Claro Colombia, a subsidiary of America Movil, reported third quarter revenues up 3.0 percent year on year to COP 3.37 trillion, ...

Claro Brasil Q3 revenues up 1.4% to BRL 9.85 billion
Published 21 Oct 2020 11:07 CET | Brazil
Claro Brasil reported third quarter 2020 revenue of BRL 9.85 billion, up 1.4 percent on the same period last year. Mobile service ...

America Movil Q3 revenues up 0.4% in Mexico on prepaid boost
Published 21 Oct 2020 10:25 CET | Mexico
America Movil reported third-quarter revenues for its domestic market of Mexico up 0.4 percent from a year earlier to MXN 73.2 ...

A1 sees revenues fall 1%, but small EBITDA increase in Q3

Published 21 Oct 2020 09:33 CET | Austria
A1 Telekom Austria Group said its revenues in Q3 2020 fell by 0.9 percent year-on-year to EUR 1.14 billion due to roaming losses ...

Verizon buys America Movil MVNO Tracfone for USD 6.25 billion
Published 14 Sep 2020 14:53 CET | United States
Verizon has agreed to buy Tracfone, a MVNO in the US owned by Mexico's America Movil, for USD 6.25 billion. ...

TIM, Telefonica and Claro granted right to match higher Oi mobile bids
Published 08 Sep 2020 15:28 CET | Brazil
TIM Brasil, Telefonica Brasil (Vivo) and Claro (America Movil) have been granted the right to match higher bids for the mobile ...

America Movil aborts deal to acquire Telefonica's El Salvador unit
Published 04 Sep 2020 09:20 CET | El Salvador
America Movil has announced the termination of its deal to acquire 99.3 percent of Telefonica's Movistar El Salvador unit due to ...

America Movil revenue growth slows in Q2 as over 5 mln mobile customers lost
Published 15 Jul 2020 08:48 CET | Latin America
America Movil said it lost over 5 million mobile customers in the second quarter, as Covid-19 lockdown measures across almost its ...

America Movil underlying revenues up 5% in Q1, EBITDA grows 8%
Published 29 Apr 2020 10:29 CET | Latin America
America Movil reported first-quarter revenues up 1.8 percent year-on-year to MXN 250 billion. At constant exchange rates, revenue ...

America Movil to invest USD 8.5 bln in 2020, launch 5G in H2 - CEO
Published 14 Feb 2020 12:17 CET | Latin America
America Movil has plans to spend another USD 8.5 billion on capital expenditures in 2020, similar to last year's investment, to ...





Related Info

Claro Central America sales slip 9% in Q3, prepay subs up 89,000
21 Oct | Central America | News
Claro Peru narrows sales decline to 4% in Q3, improves ARPU
21 Oct | Peru | News
Claro Ecuador revenues down 19% in Q3, adds 314,000 prepay subs
21 Oct | Ecuador | News
Claro Chile Q3 revenues fall 7% on postpay decline
21 Oct | Chile | News
Claro Argentina Q3 revenues fall another 10% on price hike ban
21 Oct | Argentina | News
Claro Colombia hits 32 mln mobile customers in Q3, revenues up 3%
21 Oct | Colombia | News
Claro Brasil Q3 revenues up 1.4% to BRL 9.85 billion
21 Oct | Brazil | News
America Movil Q3 revenues up 0.4% in Mexico on prepaid boost
21 Oct | Mexico | News
A1 sees revenues fall 1%, but small EBITDA increase in Q3
21 Oct | Austria | News
Verizon buys America Movil MVNO Tracfone for USD 6.25 billion
14 Sep | United States | News
TIM, Telefonica and Claro granted right to match higher Oi mobile bids
8 Sep | Brazil | News
America Movil aborts deal to acquire Telefonica's El Salvador unit
4 Sep | El Salvador | News
America Movil revenue growth slows in Q2 as over 5 mln mobile customers lost
15 Jul | Latin America | News
America Movil underlying revenues up 5% in Q1, EBITDA grows 8%
29 Apr | Latin America | News
America Movil to invest USD 8.5 bln in 2020, launch 5G in H2 - CEO
14 Feb | Latin America | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

22 Oct Nordic Entertainment Q3 2020
22 Oct Limelight Networks Q3 2020
22 Oct Intel Q3 2020
22 Oct Verimatrix Q3 2020
22 Oct Econocom Q3 2020
22 Oct AT&T Q3 2020
22 Oct STMicroelectronics Q3 2020
22 Oct VeriSign Q3 2020
22 Oct Rogers Q3 2020
23 Oct Doro Q3 2020
23 Oct Orange Belgium Q3 2020
23 Oct Airtel Africa H1 results
26 Oct Harmonic Q3 2020
26 Oct Alphabet Q3 2020
26 Oct Twilio Q3 2020
26 Oct CCW Europe 2020
27 Oct Akamai Technologies Q3 2020
27 Oct Microsoft fiscal Q1
27 Oct Megacable Q3 2020
27 Oct Telefonica Brasil Q3 2020
27 Oct A10 Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Juniper Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Siminn Q3 2020
27 Oct Sequans Communications Q3 2020
28 Oct Belden Q3 2020
28 Oct Extreme Networks fiscal Q1
28 Oct ZTE Q3 2020
28 Oct 8x8 fiscal Q2
28 Oct KPN Q3 2020
28 Oct Telecoms World Asia 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now