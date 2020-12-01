Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

American Tower buys CoreSite for over USD 10 billion

Monday 15 November 2021 | 14:02 CET | News
American Tower has agreed to acquire CoreSite, a provider of data centre campuses, at USD 170 per share in cash, for a total of UAD 10.1 billion. The deal has been approved by the boards of both companies and should close by the end of this year, or shortly thereafter. To finance the acquisition while maintaining its investment-grade credit rating, American Tower has obtained financing commitments from JP Morgan. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Fixed
Companies: American Tower
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

American Tower signs contract with Santo Andre municipality
Published 15 Nov 2021 11:05 CET | Brazil
The city hall of Brazil's Santo Andre signed a contract with telecom infrastructure operator American Tower for the installation ...

CoreSite to spend less on FY capex after gently higher Q3
Published 29 Oct 2021 10:59 CET | United States
CoreSite Realty, a provider of data centre campuses, expects to spend less on capex in the full-year, after reporting gently ...

American Tower lifts revenues 22%, profit 57% in strong Q3
Published 28 Oct 2021 17:13 CET | World
American Tower Corp (ATC) reported another set of strong results for the third quarter, supported by carrier investments in ...

American Tower adopts science-based targets
Published 26 Oct 2021 12:30 CET | United States
American Tower has announced its adoption of science-based targets (SBTs) across its global operations and supply chain, which ...

American Tower and Everynet reach Spain LoRaWAN partnership
Published 27 Sep 2021 15:27 CET | Spain
Everynet said it has reached a deal with AT Espana, a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, to extend its LoRaWAN network to ...

American Tower to raise USD 1.765 billion with latest debt offering
Published 24 Sep 2021 10:08 CET | World
American Tower Corporation (ATC) has priced its offering of senior unsecured notes due 2026, 2031 and 2051, worth USD 600 ...

CoreSite Q2 revenue up 8%; FY outlook raised slightly
Published 29 Jul 2021 16:47 CET | United States
CoreSite Realty, a provider of data centre campuses, reported growth in revenue and profits in the second quarter of 2021 ...

American Tower quarterly revenues up 20% after takeover of Telxius towers
Published 29 Jul 2021 14:04 CET | World
American Tower Corp (ATC) saw its revenue jump 20 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to USD 2.3 billion following its ...

CoreSite announces Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect at Silicon Valley Campus

Published 21 Jul 2021 14:09 CET | United States
CoreSite Realty has announced support for Google Cloud's Partner Interconnect, a service that allows customers to connect to ...

American Tower signs 13 IoT partnership agreements in Brazil
Published 19 Jul 2021 15:52 CET | Brazil
American Tower has signed 134 agreements with IoT reference centres in Brazil, as part of its ATC LoRaWAN Neutral Network for IoT ...

ATC sells 10% stake in Europe towers company to Allianz for EUR 530 mln

Published 16 Jun 2021 14:11 CET | Europe
American Tower Corporation announced that Allianz will soon be joining the company as a shareholder in its European towers ...

American Tower closes acquisition of Telxius towers in Europe
Published 01 Jun 2021 14:09 CET | Spain
US infrastructure giant American Tower Corporation said it has closed the first tranche of its acquisition of Telefonica's towers ...

American Tower upgrades Brazilian network to 10 Gbps using Nokia equipment
Published 24 May 2021 14:37 CET | Brazil
Infrastructure company American Tower has chosen Nokia to implement XGS-PON technology for its neutral network in Brazil to meet ...

American Tower prices USD 2 billion offering
Published 19 May 2021 13:13 CET | World
American Tower has priced USD 2 billion worth of senior unsecured notes. The money raised will be put towards funding the pending ...

American Tower to sell 30% of Europe business to CDPQ for EUR 1.6 bln
Published 05 May 2021 13:41 CET | Europe
American Tower announced an agreement to sell a 30 percent stake in its ATC Europe business to Canadian pension fund Caisse de ...

American Tower grows Q1 revenues 8%, EBITDA up over 13%

Published 29 Apr 2021 17:21 CET | World
American Tower reported property revenue for the first quarter up 7.9 percent to USD 2.1 billion, and adjusted EBITDA 13.3 ...

CoreSite announces 100G dedicated AWS Direct Connect available in four US markets

Published 14 Apr 2021 09:36 CET | United States
CoreSite Realty has upgraded on-net availability of AWS Direct Connect supporting 100 Gbps Dedicated Connections in four key ...

American Tower raises USD 1.4 billion for debt refinancing
Published 25 Mar 2021 09:34 CET | World
American Tower has raised USD 1.4 billion for debt refinancing. The senior unsecured notes included USD 700 million at 1.6 ...

Infinera, ATC complete first LatAm point-to-multipoint coherent optical transmission demo
Published 15 Mar 2021 14:36 CET | Colombia
Infinera and American Tower (ATC) joined forces to complete what the partners described as the first demonstration of ...

CoreSite Realty releases VMware Cloud on Dell EMC CoreSite

Published 03 Mar 2021 16:20 CET | United States
CoreSite Realty announced the availability of VMware Cloud on Dell EMC. The fully managed infrastructure-as-a-service offering is ...

CoreSite opens new data centre in downtown LA
Published 01 Dec 2020 15:37 CET | United States
CoreSite Realty announced the opening of phase one of its new data centre in Los Angeles. The facility known as LA3 will offer ...





Related Info

American Tower signs contract with Santo Andre municipality
15 Nov | Brazil | News
CoreSite to spend less on FY capex after gently higher Q3
29 Oct | United States | News
American Tower lifts revenues 22%, profit 57% in strong Q3
28 Oct | World | News
American Tower adopts science-based targets
26 Oct | United States | News
American Tower and Everynet reach Spain LoRaWAN partnership
27 Sep | Spain | News
American Tower to raise USD 1.765 billion with latest debt offering
24 Sep | World | News
CoreSite Q2 revenue up 8%; FY outlook raised slightly
29 Jul | United States | News
American Tower quarterly revenues up 20% after takeover of Telxius towers
29 Jul | World | News
CoreSite announces Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect at Silicon Valley Campus
21 Jul | United States | News
American Tower signs 13 IoT partnership agreements in Brazil
19 Jul | Brazil | News
ATC sells 10% stake in Europe towers company to Allianz for EUR 530 mln
16 Jun | Europe | News
American Tower closes acquisition of Telxius towers in Europe
1 Jun | Spain | News
American Tower upgrades Brazilian network to 10 Gbps using Nokia equipment
24 May | Brazil | News
American Tower prices USD 2 billion offering
19 May | World | News
American Tower to sell 30% of Europe business to CDPQ for EUR 1.6 bln
5 May | Europe | News
American Tower grows Q1 revenues 8%, EBITDA up over 13%
29 Apr | World | News
CoreSite announces 100G dedicated AWS Direct Connect available in four US markets
14 Apr | United States | News
American Tower raises USD 1.4 billion for debt refinancing
25 Mar | World | News
Infinera, ATC complete first LatAm point-to-multipoint coherent optical transmission demo
15 Mar | Colombia | News
CoreSite Realty releases VMware Cloud on Dell EMC CoreSite
3 Mar | United States | News
CoreSite opens new data centre in downtown LA
1 Dec 2020 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

08 Nov World Telecommunication Development Conference
16 Nov Vodafone Group fiscal Q2
16 Nov OVHcloud FY results
16 Nov Bouygues Telecom Q3 2021
16 Nov Iliad Q3 2021
16 Nov Samsung Electronics Investors Forum
16 Nov Telecoms World Asia
16 Nov Qualcomm strategy update
17 Nov Nvidia fiscal Q3
17 Nov Cisco fiscal Q1
17 Nov MTS Q3 2021
17 Nov Baidu Q3 2021
17 Nov iQiyi Q3 2021
18 Nov Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q1
18 Nov Ice Group Q3 results
18 Nov Alibaba Q3 2021
18 Nov Avast EGM on merger
18 Nov FCC meeting
19 Nov Casa Systems investors day
22 Nov Avaya fiscal Q4
23 Nov Analog Devices fiscal Q4
23 Nov Dell Technologies fiscal Q3
23 Nov Xiaomi Q3 2021
23 Nov 5G Expo Europe 2021
23 Nov Blockchain Expo Europe 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now