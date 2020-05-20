Edition: International
Amino Technologies buys Nordija for EUR 5 mln, sees earnings boost within first year after deal

Thursday 27 May 2021 | 09:34 CET | News
UK media software company Amino Technologies has announced its acquisition of Danish streaming and pay-TV platform provider Nordija for EUR 5.30 million for integration into Amino's 24i business. Nordija customers include Telenor Sweden, TET, Swisscom Broadcast, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR), Waoo, Boingo Wireless, and Setar in the Caribbean. Nordija achieved EUR 3.70 million in revenue in FY 2020 and is expected to grow in 2021.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / IT
Companies: Amino Technologies / Boingo Wireless / DR / Nordija / Setar / Swisscom / Telenor Sweden / Tet / Waoo!
Countries: Denmark / World
