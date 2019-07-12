Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Amsterdam to allow new data centres, under strict conditions

Thursday 2 July 2020 | 13:40 CET | News

The municipality of Amsterdam has decided that new data centres may be welcome, but on a limited scale and under strict conditions. The move would open the way for Amsterdam to meet the growing need for data centres, to facilitate matters such as working from home and video calling. The policy still has to be approved by the city council, after a consultation period set to runs until the end of August.

The municipalities of Amsterdam and Haarlemmermeer decided last year to no longer allow the construction of new data centres, citing their heavy footprint on available space and the energy grid. If approved, the new policy for 2020-2030 would allow limited growth. Haarlemmermeer announced in June that it would again allow construction.

Under the proposal under consultation, the municipality said new data centres would only be possible in areas where they are already present. This would mean the areas of Amstel III, Science Park, Schinkelkwartier and Haven/Haven-Stad. Until 2030, the average growth of data centres per year would not be allowed to exceed 67 megavolts ampere (MVA). 

Data centres would also have to meet conditions in the areas of energy consumption, water consumption for cooling, residual heat, spatial integration and circular construction. Data centres with a large capacity (over 80 MVA) would have to build their own station to prevent the electricity grid from getting overloaded and to ensure that sufficient space remains on the grid for other Amsterdam tasks.Purchased energy would have to come from sustainable sources, and residual heat would have to be released free of charge, to heat homes, for example.

The municipality of Amsterdam is also looking into whether the ground floor of new data centres could be shared, for example, with catering establishments or companies. It in addition wants to make sure new data centres fit well into the built environment.

Regional data center strategy

The location policy for data centres in Amsterdam is closely related to the regional strategy for data centres within the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area (MRA). A new cluster for data centers in the MRA is currently being examined.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Countries: Netherlands
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Amsterdam staat onder voorwaarden weer datacentra toe
Published 02 Jul 2020 12:16 CET | Netherlands
Het college van B en W van de gemeente Amsterdam heeft besloten dat nieuwe datacenters welkom zijn in Amsterdam, maar wel op ...

Haarlemmermeer proposes new data centre policy
Published 12 Jun 2020 10:15 CET | Netherlands
The Dutch municipality of Haarlemmermeer announced it's ready to allow data centres in the area again. The city government ...

Dutch municipality of Haarlemmermeer dedicates specific areas to data centres
Published 11 Jun 2020 17:22 CET | Netherlands
The Dutch municipality of Haarlemmermeer has designated a number of specific business parks and areas where data centres can ...

Amsterdam data centres coalition looks to cut energy use by 40%
Published 21 Jan 2020 09:28 CET | Netherlands
Data centre companies in the Amsterdam region have agreed to work on a new plan to reduce energy usage. The 'LEAP' (Lower Energy ...

Dutch data centre industry aims for Amsterdam region growth policy by year-end
Published 24 Sep 2019 11:22 CET | Netherlands
The Amsterdam Metropolitan Area is closer to reaching a sustainable growth policy for the construction of new data centres. A ...

Liander to set up reserve systems for Haarlemmermeer data center power supply
Published 30 Aug 2019 18:02 CET | Netherlands
The data centres in the Haarlemmermeer region consume so much power that energy company and network manager Liander says it will ...

Dutch hosting sector disappointed by Amsterdam stop on data centres
Published 15 Jul 2019 14:42 CET | Netherlands
The Dutch hosting sector is surprised by the moratorium on new data centres announced by the Amsterdam region, ICT news platform ...

Amsterdam Region puts stop to new data centres

Published 12 Jul 2019 15:06 CET | Netherlands
The Amsterdam Metropolitan Area will temporarily no longer allow the construction of new data centres, which it says are having ...





Related Info

Amsterdam staat onder voorwaarden weer datacentra toe
12:16 | Netherlands | News
Haarlemmermeer proposes new data centre policy
12 Jun | Netherlands | News
Dutch municipality of Haarlemmermeer dedicates specific areas to data centres
11 Jun | Netherlands | News
Amsterdam data centres coalition looks to cut energy use by 40%
21 Jan | Netherlands | News
Dutch data centre industry aims for Amsterdam region growth policy by year-end
24 Sep 2019 | Netherlands | News
Liander to set up reserve systems for Haarlemmermeer data center power supply
30 Aug 2019 | Netherlands | News
Dutch hosting sector disappointed by Amsterdam stop on data centres
15 Jul 2019 | Netherlands | News
Amsterdam Region puts stop to new data centres
12 Jul 2019 | Netherlands | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

30 Jun GSMA Thrive China
02 Jul Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2020 Q1
07 Jul ICT Spring Europe
08 Jul 'Hey Google' Smart Home Virtual Summit
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now