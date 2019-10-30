Edition: International
Wireless

Apple mulls delaying first 5G iPhone launch due to coronavirus - report

Thursday 26 March 2020 | 08:23 CET | News
Apple is preparing to possibly delay the launch of its first 5G iPhones as the coronavirus pandemic threatens global demand and disrupts the company's product development schedule, sources familiar with the matter told the Nikkei Asian Review. The company has held internal discussions on the possibility of delaying the launch by months, three people familiar with the matter said, while supply chain sources say practical hurdles could push back the release, originally scheduled for September.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Huawei / Samsung
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

iPhone

