Wireless

Apple quarterly revenues jump 21% on strong demand for 5G iPhones

Wednesday 27 January 2021 | 23:11 CET | News
Apple reported a strong improvement in sales in its fiscal first quarter to December, with revenues up 21 percent year-on-year to a new record of USD 111.4 billion. The launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series in October contributed to over 17 percent growth in iPhone revenues to USD 65.6 billion, and Apple's expanding range of subscription services and consumer demand for entertainment drove services revenue 24 percent higher to USD 15.8 billion. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
