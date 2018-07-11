Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Apple relaxes App Store rules after Japan probe, to allow media apps to link to other payment options

Thursday 2 September 2021 | 08:57 CET | News
Apple announced a new step towards giving iOS app publishers more freedom in their use of the App Store. In a settlement of a competition investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission, the update will allow media apps to include an in-app link to their website for users to set up or manage an account. This means they are no longer required to use the Apple in-app payment system. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: Japan / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Apple versoepelt App Store-regels na onderzoek in Japan en staat media-apps toe te linken naar andere betalingsopties
Published 02 Sep 2021 09:19 CET | Japan
Apple heeft een nieuwe stap aangekondigd om uitgevers van iOS-apps meer vrijheid te geven bij het gebruik van de App Store. Na ...

Google, Apple to open app stores to alternative payment systems in South Korea

Published 01 Sep 2021 09:54 CET | Korea, Republic of
Google and Apple will have to open their app stores to alternative payment systems in South Korea. South Korea's National ...

Apple agrees USD 100 mln developer fund, new App Store terms to settle class action suit
Published 27 Aug 2021 09:12 CET | World
Apple has agreed to make changes to its App Store in an effort to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by developers in the US. ...

German Cartel Office opens proceeding against Apple

Published 21 Jun 2021 14:46 CET | Germany
The German Federal Cartel Office, Bundeskartellamt, has opened the first step of a proceeding against Apple to assess whether the ...

UK's CMA to examine Apple, Google dominance of mobile ecosystems
Published 16 Jun 2021 11:00 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a market study into Apple and Google mobile ecosystems over concerns ...

Apple accused of inflating cost of music apps in violation of EU competition law
Published 30 Apr 2021 12:34 CET | Europe
The European Commission has accused Apple of abusing its dominant position in the market for distributing music streaming apps ...

Apple faces USD 12 mln fine in Russia over app store policies
Published 28 Apr 2021 12:22 CET | Russian Federation
Russian federal competition watchdog FAS has imposed a RUB 906.3 million (USD 12.1 million) fine on Apple for violation of the ...

Australian watchdog finds dominance of Apple, Google app stores affects competition

Published 28 Apr 2021 07:29 CET | Australia
Australia's competition watchdog ACCC claims app developers need fair and reasonable terms when dealing with app stores and ...

German associations file antitrust complaint against Apple over app tracking changes
Published 27 Apr 2021 09:42 CET | Germany
A number of German associations active in the media, internet and advertising industries have filed a complaint against Apple ...

Apple executive to testify before before US Senate on app store concerns
Published 12 Apr 2021 09:14 CET | United States
Apple will send chief compliance officer Kyle Andeer to testify before the US Senate on competition issues related to mobile app ...

Apple App Store sales up 27% year-on-year during holiday week

Published 06 Jan 2021 16:35 CET | World
Apple reported sales of USD 1.8 billion over its App Store in the week between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, driven largely ...

Apple adds app privacy labels on App Store listings
Published 15 Dec 2020 10:12 CET | World
Apple's new app privacy labels are going live across all its App Stores. This means developers can publish their app's privacy ...

Apple says apps ignoring new tracking rules will be removed from App Store
Published 10 Dec 2020 10:23 CET | World
Apple will remove apps that don't comply with its upcoming anti-tracking policy for iOS 14 from the App Store, Apple software ...

Japan investigates Apple for anti-competitive behavior - report
Published 16 Aug 2018 10:13 CET | Japan
Japan's Fair Trade Commission is investigating allegations that pressure from Apple forced Yahoo Japan to pull back from a game ...

Apple agrees to change Japan carrier contracts after FTC pricing probe
Published 11 Jul 2018 13:36 CET | Japan
Apple has agreed to change its contracts with Japanese mobile operators following an investigation by Japan's Fair Trade ...





Related Info

Apple versoepelt App Store-regels na onderzoek in Japan en staat media-apps toe te linken naar andere betalingsopties
2 Sep | Japan | News
Google, Apple to open app stores to alternative payment systems in South Korea
1 Sep | Korea, Republic of | News
Apple agrees USD 100 mln developer fund, new App Store terms to settle class action suit
27 Aug | World | News
German Cartel Office opens proceeding against Apple
21 Jun | Germany | News
UK's CMA to examine Apple, Google dominance of mobile ecosystems
16 Jun | United Kingdom | News
Apple accused of inflating cost of music apps in violation of EU competition law
30 Apr | Europe | News
Apple faces USD 12 mln fine in Russia over app store policies
28 Apr | Russian Federation | News
Australian watchdog finds dominance of Apple, Google app stores affects competition
28 Apr | Australia | News
German associations file antitrust complaint against Apple over app tracking changes
27 Apr | Germany | News
Apple executive to testify before before US Senate on app store concerns
12 Apr | United States | News
Apple App Store sales up 27% year-on-year during holiday week
6 Jan | World | News
Apple adds app privacy labels on App Store listings
15 Dec 2020 | World | News
Apple says apps ignoring new tracking rules will be removed from App Store
10 Dec 2020 | World | News
Japan investigates Apple for anti-competitive behavior - report
16 Aug 2018 | Japan | News
Apple agrees to change Japan carrier contracts after FTC pricing probe
11 Jul 2018 | Japan | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

06 Sep Blockchain Expo Global
06 Sep Cyber Security & Cloud Expo World Series
07 Sep Gamma Communications H1 2021
07 Sep Bango H1
08 Sep Kore investor day
08 Sep Open RAN Summit
08 Sep Lenovo Tech World
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now