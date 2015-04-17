Edition: International
Wireless

Apple targets carbon-neutral supply chain, products by 2030

Tuesday 21 July 2020 | 15:03 CET | News

Apple has joined the movement to make its products carbon-neutral with a pledge to achieve zero climate impact by 2030. It's already carbon-neutral for its global corporate operators and now will work on 'greening' its supply chain and product life-cycles. 

The new target was presented in its 2020 Environmental Progress Report. The plan is to reduce its carbon emissions by 75 percent by 2030 while using carbon removal strategies such as investing in forests and other carbon sinks for the other 25 percent. 

Apple decreased its carbon footprint by 4.3 million metric tons in 2019 through design and recycled content innovations in its products. The company said it plans to work further on increasing the use of recycled materials in its products, making the products more energy efficient and increasing recycling options for its devices. The company’s Material Recovery Lab in Austin, Texas has partnered with Carnegie Mellon University to further develop engineering solutions.

Among suppliers, Apple has commitments from over 70 companies to use 100 percent renewable energy for Apple production. Once completed, these commitments will avoid over 14.3 million metric tons of CO2e annually. Through a new partnership with Apple, the US-China Green Fund will invest USD 100 million in accelerated energy efficiency projects for Apple’s suppliers.


