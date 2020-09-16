Edition: International
Apple updates iPad, iPad Mini tablets, to launch Watch 7 later this year

Wednesday 15 September 2021 | 09:14 CET | News
Apple presented the new Apple Watch 7 series and updates to the classic iPad and iPad mini at its fall product launch. The new tablets will be available from 24 September, the same as the new iPhone series, while pricing and launch dates for the smartwatches will be announced later this year. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
Related

O2 UK to offer new Apple iPhone 13, iPad models
Published 15 Sep 2021 10:04 CET | United Kingdom
O2 UK has confirmed plans to offer the latest Apple devices - the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max; ...

Vodafone UK to offer new iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, new iPads
Published 15 Sep 2021 09:38 CET | United Kingdom
Vodafone UK has confirmed plans to offer the new iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, next-gen iPad and iPad mini. ...

Apple releases 4 models in new iPhone 13 range, sales to start 24 September
Published 15 Sep 2021 08:37 CET | World
Apple has unveiled the new iPhone 13 line-up, again offering a choice of four models. The new range offers modest updates ...

Apple onthult nieuw iPad, iPad Mini, Watch 7 serie en software updates
Published 15 Sep 2021 08:28 CET | World
Apple heeft tijdens zijn introductie-evenement de Apple Watch 7 series, een nieuwe generatie iPad Mini en de negende generatie ...

Apple agrees USD 100 mln developer fund, new App Store terms to settle class action suit
Published 27 Aug 2021 09:12 CET | World
Apple has agreed to make changes to its App Store in an effort to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by developers in the US. ...

Apple to scan iCloud photos for child abuse material from next iOS update
Published 06 Aug 2021 09:21 CET | World
Apple has confirmed it will start scanning photos in iCloud for child sexual abuse material from the next iOS update. If ...

Apple quarterly revenues up 36% with new sales records in all regions
Published 27 Jul 2021 22:52 CET | World
Apple announced revenues of USD 81.4 billion for its fiscal third quarter to June, up 36 percent from a year earlier. While ...

Apple enhances Health app, adds tab to share health data
Published 08 Jun 2021 10:29 CET | World
Apple has announced a range of new features for its Health app at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. The revamped Health ...

Apple unveils iOS update with new FaceTime, privacy features
Published 08 Jun 2021 09:22 CET | World
Apple has unveiled the next version of iOS at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Expected to launch later this year on ...

Apple updates iPad Pro, Apple TV, introduces AirTag
Published 21 Apr 2021 09:07 CET | World
Apple has released a new generation of iPad Pro tablets and updated its Apple TV device. The company also introduced a new ...

Apple working on new smart home products - report
Published 13 Apr 2021 15:21 CET | World
Apple is working on new smart home products, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The company is looking at upgrading ...

Apple appoints new head of hardware engineering
Published 26 Jan 2021 09:18 CET | World
Apple has announced a shift in its executive team, with John Ternus taking over from Dan Riccio as head of the company's Hardware ...

Apple starts selling Fitness+ subscriptions, intros AirPods Max headphones
Published 08 Dec 2020 15:46 CET | World
Apple announced that its new service Apple Fitness+ will launch 14 December. First announced in September by the company for a ...

Apple launches orders for new iPad Air in over 30 countries
Published 19 Oct 2020 10:26 CET | World
Apple announced the start of pre-orders on its new-generation iPad Air at prices starting at USD 599 for Wi-Fi models and USD 729 ...

Apple introduces new watches, tablets, launches Apple One, fitness subscription services
Published 16 Sep 2020 09:02 CET | World
Apple has released several new products at its 'Time Flies' online event. These include the Apple Watch 6 series, the lower cost ...





