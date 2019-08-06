Edition: International
Wireless

Asus introduces Zenfone 7 with flip-up camera

Wednesday 26 August 2020 | 16:29 CET | News

Asus has unveiled its new Zenfone 7 series. Launching first in its home market Taiwan, the Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro will be available in Europe from September and roll out to other countries in the course of Q3. The high-end phone features a pop-up triple camera similar to its predecessor the Zenfone 6, as well as an improved display, 5,000 mAh battery with QuickCharge 4.0 and the updated Asus Zen 7 UI.

With Asus offering a significantly smaller range of phones in recent years, it has focused on unique features, like the back camera on the Zenfone 7. The camera flips up to be used also as the front, selfie camera. The triple camera features a main 64-megapixel wide-angle Sony IMX686 sensor, along with an ultra wide angle and a telephoto with 3x optical zoom. 

The Zenfone 7 also introduces a new smart key on the side of the phone, which integrates the fingerprint sensor and a shortcut to either Google Assistant or another favourite app. 

The 6.67-inch Amoled display features HDR10+ and 90 Hz refresh rate to appeal to gamers, and the Asus phone runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, up to 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB of UFS 3.1 ROM. The Zenfone 7 Pro model offers the slightly faster Snapdragon 865 Plus processor as the main difference.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Asus / Qualcomm / Sony
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

