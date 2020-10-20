Edition: International
AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia in merger with Discovery

Monday 17 May 2021 | 14:09 CET | News
AT&T has announced a deal to combine WarnerMedia's entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's non-fiction and international entertainment and sports businesses. The new company will be spun off as a separate entity, with AT&T shareholders receiving 71 percent of the shares and Discovery shareholders 29 percent. AT&T will receive USD 43 billion worth of cash, debt securities and WarnerMedia's retention of certain debt, freeing up cash to invest in its 5G and fixed broadband services.

Categories: General
Companies: AT&T / Discovery / Eurosport / HBO / TNT / Warner Bros / WarnerMedia
Countries: World
Related

Media sector consolidation driven by fragmentation and fight for consumer's favour
Published 18 May 2021 17:26 CET | World
A big wave of consolidation has started in the media sector. One can point to the threat from Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ as the ...

Amazon in talks to buy MGM for USD 9 billion - report
Published 18 May 2021 09:12 CET | World
Amazon is thinking of buying MGM, the Information reported, citing a source familiar with the situation. MGM is known for its ...

AT&T stoot WarnerMedia af naar nieuw bedrijf samen met Discovery
Published 17 May 2021 15:14 CET | World
AT&T heeft een deal aangekondigd om de entertainment-, sport- en nieuwsactiva van WarnerMedia te combineren met de non-fictie- en ...

AT&T to merge media operations with Discovery - report
Published 17 May 2021 09:35 CET | World
AT&T could merge its media business, bought less than three years ago for USD 85 billion, with Discovery, in a deal that could be ...

Discovery passes 15 mln streaming subscribers
Published 28 Apr 2021 14:41 CET | World
Discovery said it's passed 15 million subscribers for its direct-to-consumer streaming services, driven by the launch of its new ...

AT&T grows revenues nearly 3% in Q1 on recovery in handset sales, media business
Published 22 Apr 2021 13:23 CET | United States
AT&T returned to revenue growth in the first quarter, with sales up 2.7 percent year-on-year to USD 43.9 billion. The growth was ...

AT&T to roll out new 5G spectrum this year, ups guidance for HBO Max subscriber numbers
Published 12 Mar 2021 16:11 CET | United States
AT&T has provided a comprehensive vision for its operations going forward, saying it will focus on deploying 5G and fibre, and ...

AT&T spins off pay-TV business in joint venture with TPG
Published 26 Feb 2021 09:33 CET | United States
AT&T has agreed to create a new company for its US video business unit, namely DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse video services, ...

Discovery+ ends 2020 with over 11 million subscribers
Published 22 Feb 2021 15:38 CET | World
Discovery said it finished the year with over 11 million total paying direct-to-consumer subscribers wordwide for its its ...

Discovery+ streaming service to launch in Europe with Vodafone distribution deal
Published 05 Jan 2021 10:56 CET | Europe
Vodafone and Discovery have signed a new multi-year, multi-platform agreement giving Vodafone customers in 12 European markets ...

Warner Bros to release all cinema titles simultaneously on HBO Max in 2021
Published 04 Dec 2020 09:44 CET | United States
Warner Bros has followed the recent news that its film 'Wonder Woman 1984' will be released simultaneously on AT&T's streaming ...

Discovery+ to make US debut on 4 Jan, with more launches planned in 25 countries next year

Published 03 Dec 2020 10:05 CET | United States
Discovery said its Discovery+ streaming services, which made its debut in the UK and Ireland last month, will launch in the US on ...

AT&T CFO to retire in March
Published 18 Nov 2020 09:46 CET | United States
AT&T CFO John Stephens has announced his retirement in March 2021, following 28 years of service at the company. Stephens will be ...

AT&T's WarnerMedia announces layoffs in bid to rationalise operations, focus more on HBO Max
Published 12 Nov 2020 16:40 CET | United States
WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has sent out a company-wide memo, saying the company will be rationalizing its operations and ...

Discovery partners Megogo to bring streaming service to Eastern Europe, Central Asia

Published 11 Nov 2020 12:26 CET | Asia
Discovery and Ukrainian OTT video service Megogo have announced a strategic partnership in 13 markets in Eastern Europe and ...

Discovery rebrands Dplay as Discovery+ in UK, adds subscription service
Published 20 Oct 2020 14:15 CET | United Kingdom
Discovery is rebranding its VoD platform Dplay as Discovery+ in the UK and Ireland from next month, while launching a ...





