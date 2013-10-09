Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

AT&T warns supply-chain problems to slow fibre roll-out in 2021

Wednesday 11 August 2021 | 10:56 CET | News
AT&T said supply chain disruptions mean it won't meet its target of adding 3 million new premises passed to its fibre network this year. Speaking at an Oppenheimer investors conference, CFO Pascal Desroches said the number would more likely be around 2.5 million premises passed. However, the company remains on track to meet its target of 30 million premises passed by the end of 2025, he said. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Amazon / AT&T / HBO / WarnerMedia
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

AT&T completes spin-off of DirecTV in new joint venture with TPG
Published 03 Aug 2021 08:43 CET | United States
AT&T has completed the spin-off of is DirecTV business in a joint venture with TPG, as first announced in February. DirecTV owns ...

AT&T raises FY outlook after Q2 recovery in wireless, media businesses
Published 22 Jul 2021 13:31 CET | United States
AT&T has raised its full-year outlook, after showing a strong recovery in second-quarter results at its wireless and media ...

AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia in merger with Discovery

Published 17 May 2021 14:09 CET | World
AT&T has announced a deal to combine WarnerMedia's entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's non-fiction and ...

AT&T revamps fibre plans to start at 300 Mbps
Published 26 Apr 2021 16:25 CET | United States
AT&T is revamping its fibre internet plans, raising the entry-level speed from 100 Mbps to 300 Mbps. The existing 300 Mbps will ...

AT&T grows revenues nearly 3% in Q1 on recovery in handset sales, media business
Published 22 Apr 2021 13:23 CET | United States
AT&T returned to revenue growth in the first quarter, with sales up 2.7 percent year-on-year to USD 43.9 billion. The growth was ...

AT&T to roll out new 5G spectrum this year, ups guidance for HBO Max subscriber numbers
Published 12 Mar 2021 16:11 CET | United States
AT&T has provided a comprehensive vision for its operations going forward, saying it will focus on deploying 5G and fibre, and ...





Related Info

AT&T completes spin-off of DirecTV in new joint venture with TPG
3 Aug | United States | News
AT&T raises FY outlook after Q2 recovery in wireless, media businesses
22 Jul | United States | News
AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia in merger with Discovery
17 May | World | News
AT&T revamps fibre plans to start at 300 Mbps
26 Apr | United States | News
AT&T grows revenues nearly 3% in Q1 on recovery in handset sales, media business
22 Apr | United States | News
AT&T to roll out new 5G spectrum this year, ups guidance for HBO Max subscriber numbers
12 Mar | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Aug Deutsche Telekom Q2 2021
12 Aug Telstra FY results
12 Aug Tecnotree Q2 2021
12 Aug Freenet Q2 2021
12 Aug Disney fiscal Q3
12 Aug Rovio Q2 2021
12 Aug Radcom Q2 2021
12 Aug iQiyi Q2 2021
12 Aug Baidu Q2 2021
12 Aug Pexip Q2 2021
12 Aug MTN H1 results
12 Aug China Mobile Q2 2021
12 Aug Bezeq Q2 2021
12 Aug Teleste Q2 2021
13 Aug TDC Q2 2021
13 Aug Digi Communications Q2 2021
13 Aug Exfo EGM
16 Aug Immersion Q2 2021
16 Aug Minim Q2 2021
17 Aug Ice Group Q2 results
18 Aug Spark H2 results
18 Aug Lumentum fiscal Q4
18 Aug Weibo Q2 2021
18 Aug Analog Devices fiscal Q3
18 Aug Partner Communications Q2 2021
18 Aug Kaltura Q2 2021
18 Aug Cisco fiscal Q4
19 Aug Helios Towers Q2 2021
19 Aug MTS Q2 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now