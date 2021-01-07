Edition: International
IT

Atos confirms bid for DXC Technology, estimated at over USD 10 billion

Thursday 7 January 2021 | 14:25 CET | News
Update: 7 January 2021 | 16:12 CET
French IT services group Atos confirmed it has made a friendly offer for US competitor DXC Technology. Atos said the combination could create a digital services leader benefitting from global scale, talent and innovation. DXC Technology also confirmed the approach, saying its board of directors will be evaluating the proposal.

[07/01/2021 16:12- Update: updated to add statements from Atos, DXC Technology]

Categories: IT
Companies: Atos / DXC Technology / Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Countries: World
