Baidu to raise HKD 24 billion in Hong Kong secondary listing

Thursday 18 March 2021 | 08:47 CET | News
Chinese internet group Baidu is selling new shares as part of starting a second listing on the Hong Kong stock market. The international and Hong Kong offering totals 95 million shares, priced at HKD 252 each. This gives the company total proceeds of HKD 23.94 billion.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Baidu
Countries: China
