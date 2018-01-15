Edition: International
Biden executive order calls for more broadband, tech competition, pricing transparency, restoration of Net Neutrality

Friday 9 July 2021 | 16:39 CET | News
US President Joe Biden has issued an executive order aimed at fostering competition on the US market, and with the ultimate goal of hindering accelerating corporate consolidation and so lowering prices, increasing wages and promoting innovation continued economic growth. The "whole-of-government" order includes 72 initiatives touching on labour markets, healthcare, transportation, agriculture, banking and consumer finance, internet service and technology.

