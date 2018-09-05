Bouygues Telecom switches on 5G network in 20 French cities, launches B&You promotional 5G plan

French operator Bouygues Telecom has announced the arrival of its 5G services in 20 cities, including Lyon, Nice, Cannes and Montpellier. In line with the 5G roadmap unveiled last month, the company has also confirmed the objective of achieving a national reach by the end of 2021. The current roll-out phase will rely on the 3.5 GHz and 2.1 GHz bands. A second stage of deployment will start in 2023, when the operator’s 5G network core will enable new applications in fields such as smart cities and connected cars.
Bouygues first unveiled “5G compatible” plans at the end of June, as part of its Sensation range. Coinciding with the commercial launch of its 5G service, it has refreshed its mobile portfolio with more options for new and existing customers. Among the main changes, Bouygues' B&You no-frills range has been expanded to include a promotional 5G plan. Priced EUR 24.99 per month, this limited offer includes 130 GB of data and unlimited calls and texts, with no minimum contract commitment.
On a SIM-only basis, new customers opting for a Sensation plan can now benefit from 5G at the high-tier price points, starting at EUR 30.99 per month (half price for the first year) with a 50 GB data allowance and a twelve-month contract. Further discounts apply when bundling these plans with Bouygues’ fixed broadband packages.
For customers on legacy tariffs, the operator is offering a new 5G add-on priced EUR 2 and EUR 3 per month for Sensation and B&You plans respectively.
