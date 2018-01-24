Edition: International
Wireless

Brightstar buys majority stake in UK smartphone, tablet repair company WeFix

Monday 20 April 2020 | 15:03 CET | News

Brightstar, global provider of device lifecycle management solutions, has acquired a majority stake in UK-based smartphone and tablet repair specialist WeFix.

WeFix operates a fleet of 73 mobile workshops covering 94 percent of the UK population. The acquisition by Brightstar will help create new experiences for its device protection and after-sales service customers. 

WeFix has an exclusive agreement with Samsung to provide in and out-of-warranty device repairs for UK customers. It plans to boost its UK fleet to up to 150 mobile vans by end-2020, and to expand the service in mainland Europe, Canada and North America by end-2022. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Brightstar / WeFix
Countries: United Kingdom / World
