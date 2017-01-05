Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Brookfield Infrastructure buys Cincinnati Bell for USD 2.6 bln

Monday 23 December 2019 | 15:01 CET | News
Brookfield Infrastructure has bought Cincinnati Bell for USD 2.6 billion, including debt. The deal has received unanimous approval from Cincinnati Bell’s board of directors but still needs to clear other customary conditions, including company shareholder as well as regulatory approval. It should clear by the end of next year. CEO Leigh Fox said the deal will enable the company to push its value over the long-term and expand its fibre network and services in Hawaii, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, and across the nation. 

 

Cincinnati Bell chairman Lynn Wentworth said the acquisition provides “clear and immediate value at an attractive premium and represents an exciting new chapter for Cincinnati Bell.” The acquisition price of USD 10.50 per share represents a 36 percent premium to the closing price of USD 7.72 on 20 December and an 84 percent premium to the 60-day volume weighted average price. 

Cincinnati Bell owns and operates networks in Cincinnati, Ohio and Hawaii, with a footprint of over 1.3 million homes, delivering core fibre broadband, video and voice services to residential and enterprise customers. The company is currently upgrading its network to next generation fibre in preparation for 5G. It has so far completed half of the upgrade, representing more than 17,000 miles of dense metro and last-mile fibre, with plans to continue over the coming years. Brookfield Infrastructure has a global portfolio of assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Cincinnati Bell
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Reliance Jio confirms deal to sell 130,000 towers to Brookfield for USD 3.7 bln
Published 16 Dec 2019 14:00 CET | India
India's Reliance Industries has confirmed a deal to sell the towers network of its mobile unit Jio to Brookfield Infrastructure ...

Cincinnati Bell keeps FY outlook amid better profit figures for Q3
Published 07 Nov 2019 17:27 CET | United States
Cincinnati Bell reiterated its full year guidance after reporting better profit figures for the third quarter. Revenues for the ...

Cincinnati Bell launches DAS in-building wireless for 4G/5G cellular coverage

Published 29 Oct 2019 08:53 CET | United States
US regional operator Cincinnati Bell announced a fibre-based Distributed Antenna System (DAS) platform that provides in-building ...

Cincinnati Bell partners with Oregon District on smart city platform
Published 02 Sep 2019 08:58 CET | United States
Cincinnati Bell is partnering with the Oregon District Business Association to implement a Smart City platform in the Oregon ...

Cincinnati Bell revenues reach USD 384 million in Q2, reaffirms guidance for 2019
Published 09 Aug 2019 13:16 CET | United States
Cincinnati Bell reported revenues for Q2 totaled USD 384 million in the second quarter. Operating income was USD 25 million, ...

Vodafone sells New Zealand unit to Infratil-Brookfield consortium
Published 14 May 2019 09:17 CET | New Zealand
Vodafone Group has agreed to sell its Vodafone New Zealand unit to a consortium of investors, which includes New Zealand-based ...





Related Info

Reliance Jio confirms deal to sell 130,000 towers to Brookfield for USD 3.7 bln
16 Dec | India | News
Cincinnati Bell keeps FY outlook amid better profit figures for Q3
7 Nov | United States | News
Cincinnati Bell launches DAS in-building wireless for 4G/5G cellular coverage
29 Oct | United States | News
Cincinnati Bell partners with Oregon District on smart city platform
2 Sep | United States | News
Cincinnati Bell revenues reach USD 384 million in Q2, reaffirms guidance for 2019
9 Aug | United States | News
Vodafone sells New Zealand unit to Infratil-Brookfield consortium
14 May | New Zealand | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Dec Telecompaper holiday
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now