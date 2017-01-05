Brookfield Infrastructure buys Cincinnati Bell for USD 2.6 bln

Cincinnati Bell chairman Lynn Wentworth said the acquisition provides “clear and immediate value at an attractive premium and represents an exciting new chapter for Cincinnati Bell.” The acquisition price of USD 10.50 per share represents a 36 percent premium to the closing price of USD 7.72 on 20 December and an 84 percent premium to the 60-day volume weighted average price.
Cincinnati Bell owns and operates networks in Cincinnati, Ohio and Hawaii, with a footprint of over 1.3 million homes, delivering core fibre broadband, video and voice services to residential and enterprise customers. The company is currently upgrading its network to next generation fibre in preparation for 5G. It has so far completed half of the upgrade, representing more than 17,000 miles of dense metro and last-mile fibre, with plans to continue over the coming years. Brookfield Infrastructure has a global portfolio of assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2019 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions