BT, OneWeb to co-operate on rural connectivity solutions in UK, worldwide

Monday 28 June 2021 | 10:14 CET | News
BT and OneWeb have signed an MoU to exploring rural connectivity solutions in the UK and other markets.

Categories: Internet / Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: BT / OneWeb
Countries: United Kingdom / World
Related

Alcan Systems CEO welcomes BT, OneWeb satellite connectivity partnership
Published 29 Jun 2021 11:09 CET | United Kingdom
The recently-announced partnership of BT and OneWeb to tackle connectivity notspots across the UK has been welcomed by Onur ...

BT Consumer CEO says affordable mobile connectivity vital for closing digital divide
Published 28 Jun 2021 14:40 CET | United Kingdom
BT Consumer CEO Marc Allera says it is crucial to find new ways of providing affordable mobile connectivity in hard-to-reach ...

Arianespace to put 36 OneWeb satellites into near-polar orbit
Published 24 Jun 2021 15:09 CET | World
Flight ST33, the fifth commercial mission performed by Arianespace and its Starsem affiliate from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, will ...

Alaska Communications to distribute OneWeb LEO services
Published 14 Jun 2021 10:52 CET | United States
Alaska Communications entered a Distribution Partner Agreement with OneWeb, the global satellite communications network, to ...

Arianespace deploys new batch of OneWeb constellation satellites
Published 31 May 2021 08:49 CET | World
ArianSpace said the Soyuz Flight ST31 launch vehicle orbited 36 new OneWeb satellites on 29 May, bringing the size of the fleet ...

OneWeb, partners develop new beam-hopping satellite
Published 24 May 2021 10:53 CET | United Kingdom
Global satellite communications network OneWeb is leading a group of UK space technology companies working to develop a new ...

SoftBank, OneWeb partner on satellite communication services in Japan, global markets

Published 17 May 2021 10:14 CET | Japan
SoftBank and OneWeb have agreed to cooperate to promote OneWeb's satellite communication services in the global and Japan ...

BT in rural satellite broadband talks with OneWeb
Published 02 Feb 2021 16:12 CET | United Kingdom
BT is in early-stage talks with OneWeb, satellite communications company backed by the UK government, about using OneWeb ...





