Canada raises CAD 8.9 billion in auction of 3.5 GHz band for 5G services

Friday 30 July 2021 | 09:08 CET | News
Canada has completed its auction of the 3.5 GHz band, opening up new spectrum for 5G services. The bidding raised in total CAD 8.91 billion, with Bell, Rogers and Telus spending the most. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Bell Mobility / Rogers Communications / SaskTel / Telus / Videotron
Countries: Canada
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

